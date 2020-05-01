Softcream Trivia: A Fun Look Into All Layers of Japan’s Most Beloved Ice Cream

2021 will mark seven delicious decades of softcream culture in Japan, since the company Nissei introduced the dessert to the nation. The culture is one that’s evolved from luxurious fad to nostalgic reminder of childhood to symbol of love – not to mention a reason to travel and explore Japan.

It’s all about the swirling pour and seasonal flavors. Melon, persimmon, black sesame or the classic vanilla and chocolate — the list of flavors is endless. You’ve probably tasted it on most of your trips throughout Japan and bought yourself a couple at your local convenience store, but how well do you know the history of this favorite Japanese treat?

As we prepare to celebrate 70 delicious years since the birth of softcream culture in Japan, we put together a fun-fact snapshot of all-you-need-to-know softcream trivia.

Fun Fact #1

Cremia is Japan’s creamiest softcream, with 12.5% milk fat content and unique cone. This new premium product was launched in 2013

Fun Fact #2

There are 500-plus flavors of softcream in Japan. There are so many that Nissei stopped counting at 500.

Fun Fact #3

July 3 is Softcream Day in Japan, officially designated in 1990 as a nod to the success of softcream sales at an American Independence Day pre-event in 1951.