Tokyo Weekender’s series TW Creatives features various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators — Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters!

For our latest entry, we present the bilingual transnational experimental poetry by Tokyo-based author, professor and Tokyo Poetry Journal editor Jordan A. Y. Smith. This is an excerpt from his newly published poetry book Syzygy, available for purchase here.

Featured image: Syzygy book cover

Art by Tanada Koji and Eliza Frye. Graphic design by Ota Aoi.

新たな何か・Thing of Novelty

(excerpt)

新たな何かを novel somethings

掘り出したくて dying to excavate

新たな誰かさん novel someones

初めまして： relations initiate:

鮮やかな 技を technical vibrance

発明したくて dying to invent

新たな 革命： novel revolutions:

確定、落成 decided, consummated



Something novel just for

Novelty’s sake

The snake of Eden slithers

through a shimmering lake

of patience, it’s a virtue

just to find a way to crawl through

You craving novelty?

Huh—we all do.

(insert something novel here)

(insert novel second verse here)

This is one of those days when the wind blows ghosts

Dragging chains of lead daisies through your head

The light bulbs smash, raining distraction and glass

On the hands that try to butter your bread

& though technically dead, the shards stutter-step

Circles, burning bundles of her esoteric hymns;

And smoke pours forth in the transparent form

Of a nymph that used to perch_on_your_limbs.

Since you live in a box with a piano for a cot,

As you convulse your joints bang out a tune

And the smoke-nymph dances out a samba ballet,

And her moves draw the gaze of the moon

Dancing a wishlist path into the layers of ash

In letters legible to anyone on high

The moon reads, astonished, admonishes the

comets blaze their bright S.O.S_through_the_sky.

Every literate thing in the hemisphere digests

The message fully & sits themselves down to weep

Writing has been written, igniting, but that

Ignition sparks nothing but the sheep as she sleeps

Insisting on an awakening, you cease shaking and take

instead a flying leap out the walls of the box

so when the meteorite strikes right on my head

we christen it an equinox_and_it_rocks

(insert something novel here. full stop.)

You can listen to the poem performed here.

Author’s profile

Jordan A. Y. Smith wears a bunch of random hats around Tokyo. Associate Professor of Intercultural Studies at Josai International University, teaching comparative literature, translation/localization, and branding. Author of poetry and art volume Syzygy (Awai Books, 2020) and co-author of books such as Sea of Trees: Poetic Gateways to Aokigahara. Editor-in-Chief for Tokyo Poetry Journal and co-organizer of KOTOBA, the national poetry slam of Japan.

Produces programs for BBC Radio 4 on Japanese poetry and culture. Translator of many of Japan’s leading poets. As Partner in the Tokyo office of creative agency Technology Humans And Taste (THAT) Japan and as curator for DIESEL Art Gallery (Shibuya), he has planned and produced various digital art and branding projects. Co-founder of the collective Cōem, creating new software and poetic experiences through collaborations with coders and poets. Previously taught at UCLA, Waseda, Sophia, CSU Long Beach, Korea University. Instagram @jordangiraffe

Want to be featured next? Reach out to us at [email protected]