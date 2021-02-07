Tokyo Weekender’s series TW Creatives features various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators — Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters!
For our latest entry, we present the bilingual transnational experimental poetry by Tokyo-based author, professor and Tokyo Poetry Journal editor Jordan A. Y. Smith. This is an excerpt from his newly published poetry book Syzygy, available for purchase here.
Featured image: Syzygy book cover
Art by Tanada Koji and Eliza Frye. Graphic design by Ota Aoi.
新たな何か・Thing of Novelty
(excerpt)
新たな何かを novel somethings
掘り出したくて dying to excavate
新たな誰かさん novel someones
初めまして： relations initiate:
鮮やかな 技を technical vibrance
発明したくて dying to invent
新たな 革命： novel revolutions:
確定、落成 decided, consummated
Something novel just for
Novelty’s sake
The snake of Eden slithers
through a shimmering lake
of patience, it’s a virtue
just to find a way to crawl through
You craving novelty?
Huh—we all do.
(insert something novel here)
(insert novel second verse here)
This is one of those days when the wind blows ghosts
Dragging chains of lead daisies through your head
The light bulbs smash, raining distraction and glass
On the hands that try to butter your bread
& though technically dead, the shards stutter-step
Circles, burning bundles of her esoteric hymns;
And smoke pours forth in the transparent form
Of a nymph that used to perch_on_your_limbs.
Since you live in a box with a piano for a cot,
As you convulse your joints bang out a tune
And the smoke-nymph dances out a samba ballet,
And her moves draw the gaze of the moon
Dancing a wishlist path into the layers of ash
In letters legible to anyone on high
The moon reads, astonished, admonishes the
comets blaze their bright S.O.S_through_the_sky.
Every literate thing in the hemisphere digests
The message fully & sits themselves down to weep
Writing has been written, igniting, but that
Ignition sparks nothing but the sheep as she sleeps
Insisting on an awakening, you cease shaking and take
instead a flying leap out the walls of the box
so when the meteorite strikes right on my head
we christen it an equinox_and_it_rocks
(insert something novel here. full stop.)
You can listen to the poem performed here.
Author’s profile
Jordan A. Y. Smith wears a bunch of random hats around Tokyo. Associate Professor of Intercultural Studies at Josai International University, teaching comparative literature, translation/localization, and branding. Author of poetry and art volume Syzygy (Awai Books, 2020) and co-author of books such as Sea of Trees: Poetic Gateways to Aokigahara. Editor-in-Chief for Tokyo Poetry Journal and co-organizer of KOTOBA, the national poetry slam of Japan.
Produces programs for BBC Radio 4 on Japanese poetry and culture. Translator of many of Japan’s leading poets. As Partner in the Tokyo office of creative agency Technology Humans And Taste (THAT) Japan and as curator for DIESEL Art Gallery (Shibuya), he has planned and produced various digital art and branding projects. Co-founder of the collective Cōem, creating new software and poetic experiences through collaborations with coders and poets. Previously taught at UCLA, Waseda, Sophia, CSU Long Beach, Korea University. Instagram @jordangiraffe
Want to be featured next? Reach out to us at [email protected]