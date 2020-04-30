28 Things To Do at Home in Tokyo During Golden Week: May 1-6

Golden Week is usually a time of mobility in Japan. People use this annual holiday to visit home, travel to other countries and get some much-needed rest and relaxation. But with Golden Week in a sense canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, this year’s weeklong holiday is looking anything but exciting. It’s not all doom and gloom, however. Here are more than 20 fantastic events one can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Enjoy A Live Concert From Home

With everyone feeling the stress of being cooped away inside, different Japanese bands have banded together to release various live performances in their entirety onto YouTube. With the likes of Babymetal, Shishamo, Getsuno, and a ton of other bands releasing live performances during the Golden Week period, better set a reminder!

Online Happy Hour & Cocktail Connection in Japan Always wanted to learn more about Japanese food? On May 1 Arigato Japan launches its first virtual experience to help the foreign community discover Japanese cuisine through online video chat. In addition to a great conversation with other participants and an AMA, you’ll learn two cocktail recipes using ingredients that can be purchased at the convenience store (if you don’t have them at home already) as well as learning a few bar basics. Virtual Collaboration Golden Week Zumba On May 2, join two of Tokyo’s top Zumba masters for a special collaboration event, live and online. Get ready to shimmy and shake in your living room with a high impact virtual Zumba class led by instructors Shierli and Katie via Zoom.

This online art market was created in March 2020 by Art Fair Tokyo with the aim of creating new opportunities for art galleries, dealers and lovers of art to buy and sell online. Currently, more than 30,000 dealers and art galleries have access to the website greatly exceeding the initial forecast and quickly becoming a massive network for buying and selling art in Tokyo. For access to this online gallery, click here and started amassing your own art collection.

Escape rooms have slowly been gaining popularity in recent years. With different themes and levels to choose from they can make for a fun or challenging night out. But in these times of social distancing escape rooms are off the menu, that’s why the good people at SCRAP have created an escape room one can play online. Through onsite staff and video chat, you can make your way through the werewolf village, picking up clues and solving puzzles. The game can be accessed from anywhere in the world and is limited to 6 players a room.

As museums were the first to be hit by the corona pandemic, it’s no surprise that they’d be some of the first to create their own digital events. Now from the comfort of your own home, you can visit a range of Japanese museums and galleries during this Golden Week.

This year’s Golden Weeks may seem a little uneventful for some, with citizens being advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. However, understanding this predicament the good people at Hotel Andaz have injected a little fun into the holiday by releasing some of their chefs’ recipes online with a specially created BGM playlist. Now we can all enjoy a little luxury from the comfort of our homes.

The step-by-step directions for both recipes can be viewed here and here.

Closed for the last month and the foreseeable future, Yomiuri Land created an online theme park for kids stuck at home. This virtual theme park consists of 17 different attractions including cute animal parks, roller coasters and more. Get together and enjoy the thrill of a theme park without having to wait in a single line.

Taking over the world heritage site Nijo Castle in Kyoto, Flowers by NAKED has turned this castle into digital wonder. However as the recent pandemic caused the cancellation of this event, Flowers by NAKED teamed up with Ricoh and Omura Printing to bring a VR event to life. Using the special VR content and goggles that can be purchased here, one can enjoy 360-degree views of Nijo castle and its astounding cherry blossoms from home.

For theater lovers, performing arts fanatics or anyone looking for something new to keep them captivated while staying home this month, the New National Theatre, Tokyo has launched a free streaming service to share some of its magnificent productions for a limited time. From May 1–8, viewers can enjoy the ballet Kenneth MacMillan’s Manet, performed at the the NNTT the past February. Beauty Connection Ginza – Online Beauty Seminar #3 – Homemade Fruit Parfait Beauty Connection Ginza is hosting online beauty lessons with beauty professionals at the facility. During this third free online cooking lesson on May 5, Megumi Ishiuchi, the manager of the facility’s Fruit Salon will introduce a parfait recipe made with seasonal fruit, which is designed so that parents and children can enjoy their time together. The World Moves for Corona On May 3, people all over the world are asked to do some form of exercise for minimum 15 minutes to remember all those who have lost their lives to Corona. Sign up on the official Facebook group and share a photo of yourself exercising, whether it’s running, cycling, weight lifting on your balcony or dancing in the kitchen (within the confines of social distancing and isolation guidelines). Virtual FUN-Tastic Tuesday ZUMBA Get ready to shimmy and shake, live in your living room on May 5 with a high impact virtual Zumba class. If you’re worried about missing your usual trips to the gym during these trying times, this could be the perfect chance to try Zumba. Join fun-loving instructor Shierli via Zoom to take part in the class. Taiso Exercises The Japan Gymnastics Association released a 20-second YouTube video of Taiso exercises performed by retired artistic gymnast Rie Tanaka and her brother, gymnast Yoshihisa Kobayashi. The 20-second demonstration, recommended for breaks between work and housework, follows up a 180-second video released on April 12. The home exercises are designed for all ages, including those with disabilities. For a complete workout, check out these 5 exercises you can do in a Tokyo apartment.

From screenings of Pia Camil’s interactive installation Here Comes the Sun (2019) to talks from prominent artists and designers about their works and thoughts on past projects, Blum & Poe uploaded a vast range of content online to make your weekends indoors that much more cultural.

Japan rail travel company JRPass.com compiled a virtual tour of Japan’s top 20 most beautiful destinations. Experience Japan’s iconic cherry blossoms on Google Earth. Check out the view from the summit of Mount Fuji. Explore the abandoned island of Hashima – all without having to worry about social distancing.

Enjoy An Orchestra Performance

In the midst of this global quarantine, the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra is attempting to shine some light into our homes by releasing some of their live performances on their home page. Enjoy such performances as Music from Dragon Quest & Studio Ghibli, and more.

Frolic With Pandas

What better way to lighten the mood this weekend than with some adorable panda videos. The good people at Ueno zoo have updated their YouTube channel with videos of their newest panda Shan Shan, an energetic panda with a curious nature. These videos are exactly what’s needed to bring a smile to your face this weekend.

Ahead of Amanda Valdez’s second solo exhibition in Japan, Rattle Around, scheduled to start in May, Valdez is showcasing seven new paintings in this online exhibition. The paintings are the first body of work Valdez has created since giving birth and thus the shapes and materials continually intersect images of nestling, vibrate and have a glow within themselves.

Enjoy dozens of full-length live concerts for free on YouTube via the Avex channel until April 30. The selection includes J-pop spectaculars from the past two decades, offering a full concert experience from artists such as AAA, Ayumi Hamasaki, TOKYO GIRLS’ STYLE, KODA KUMI, Takoyaki Rainbow and more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_kO2k7BuSD/ Tuttle Publishing Virtual Projects The publisher of Asian-inspired books, gifts and craft kits is offering free online projects that are educational and fun. For example, learn how to feng shui your bedroom, color a daruma doll with help from author Sunny Seki or learn how to make some some cute, new origami. Busara / Shutterstock

Virtual Tours

It sucks being locked inside the house when there’s so much adventure to be had outdoors, but what if that adventure can be brought indoors? In response to the pandemic and with families in mind, global museums and aquariums have created virtual tours so you can enjoy a family day out without leaving your living room. Google offers a few virtual tours of the world’s museums and heritage sites. There are also tours of the Vatican Museum and the Louvre.

The British Museum has also created a virtual tour, and for a more child-friendly audience here are a few zoos that have set up webcams:

• Smithsonian National Zoo

• San Diego Zoo, San Diego, CA

• Dublin Zoo, Dublin, Ireland

Released on YouTube early 2018, the video is called “Japan – Where Tradition Meets the Future (VR)” and was created as part of JNTO’s tourism promotion campaign, “Visit Japan.” The digital tour is just that, an interesting virtual tour of the heights and peaks of Tokyo tower, the side streets of Kyoto and the bustling shopping districts of Osaka. The virtual tour makes traveling Japan possible from the comfort of your own home.

Google has taken their street view application to another level by implementing a dog-walking element. Walk a cuddly Akita dog along snowy paths, up mountains and around a beautiful Japanese town. The Odate City Office’s Tourism Department sent three pups – Ako, Asuka and Puuko – out into the snow to show a dog’s eye view of the Akita Prefecture town. For those wanting to play with these adorable pups check them out right here and drag the yellow man to Roken Shrine to start your doggy adventures.

As someone who loved traveling, this second weekend of suggested lockdown is annoying but necessary. For those who wish to adventure out into Japan over the next few days I implore you to perhaps do so through film. In this list of some classic and some more modern movies, one can adventure through Japan without having to leave the comfort of your own futon. Safe travels.

What better time to catch up on what all of your co-workers are gabbing about and binge-watch Terrace House. For those who aren’t into reality television, we’ve compiled this list of 14 television shows on Netflix you can watch that will help you learn Japanese. We’ve also been informed that the video-sharing service Niconico has been sharing one new Kyoto Animation property a day.

Study Japanese

Whether you’re aiming for N2 or simply want to enrich your vocabulary, there are many apps out there to study kanji and Japanese grammar, from Duolingo (great if you just want to cover the basics) and Anki (if you’re ready for intermediate stuff and making your own flashcards). For those who are just starting their Japanese-language journey, the entire TW editorial team was happy to provide helpful advice. Also, Check out these more unusual ways to improve your Japanese.

OpturaDesign / Shutterstock

PechaKucha – Online Presentations

On the theme of self-improvement from home, PechaKucha has taken its usual presentation style meetups and put them online. Follow the stories of different speakers, learn about urban farming, the correct way to wash your hands and more. By using the platforms creative mode one can create their own videos and online presentations, a great way to flex those creative muscles while stuck indoors.