The Art World: Our Favorite Exhibitions Go Online

For this month’s Art World, we collaborated with Hasard, a Japanese online museum with the goal of making art accessible to anyone, anywhere. With two permanent collections and another 10 exhibitions on the go, the museum showcases both Western and Japanese artists. Hasard offers an interactive experience, encouraging visitors to engage with each work. To achieve this, each piece is available in high definition. Here are TW’s top four recommended online exhibitions at Hasard.

Hammershoi: “Quiet”

Vilhelm Hammershoi was a Danish painter active at the end of the 19th century. He mostly painted interiors in muted tones. If his paintings feature a human being, it is usually his wife, often painted from the side or behind. Being a man of the city, though, his main inspiration was architecture and its interaction with light.

Louis Anquetin

Louis Anquetin figured among the entourage of Vincent Van Gogh and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. He rose to fame at the end of the 1880s after an art critique described his work as representative of a new art movement: Cloisonnism. One of the main characteristics of this style is the use of black lines to define shapes, something that many saw as a follow-up to Japonism. This online exhibition features Anquetin’s most significant works, including numerous portraits.

Japan and the World Through Hiroshi Yoshida

Shin-hanga is an art movement from the early 1900s. Inspired by the Impressionist movement in the West, artists like Shinsui Ito, Hasui Kawase and Hiroshi Yoshida carried woodblock print into its modern interpretation. Though Shin-hanga also featured numerous bijin-ga (images of beautiful women), Yoshida’s focus was on landscapes. In this exhibition, art lovers can explore a wide variety of sceneries from his Japan travels to his expeditions in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Akise Esika: “But, the World is Beautiful”

“I am not an artist.” This is how Esika Akise introduces her exhibition. Although not a professional photographer, Akise has a talent for highlighting the beauty in the mundane, expressed here through her collection of images and poems. “But, the World is Beautiful” is a curation of photographs taken on her daily commute or during weekend outings, featuring anything from urban architecture to famous and lesser-known Buddhist temples.

Browse all exhibitions at wam-hasard.com