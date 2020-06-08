22 Places in Tokyo That are Opening This Week

On May 30, Tokyo Metropolitan Government released its roadmap to recovery following the end of the nationwide state of emergency. The first step is to allow museums, art galleries and libraries to reopen with restricted admissions so people cooped up at home can experience some cultural enlightenment – while also controlling the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Venues that do not create situations where the three Cs may occur (closed spaces, crowded places and close contact with people) have started welcoming guests. Tokyo residents are still encouraged to stay home unless necessary, but here are a few places in the city where you can get your culture fix and some peace of mind.

1. The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (MOMAT)

After a temporary closure since February 29 as one of anti-coronavirus measures, the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo is reopening in stages as a result of the lifting of the national state of emergency. Exhibition schedules may be changed in the future, depending on requests from the national and metropolitan governments. The MOMAT Collection and the museum collection, Kitawaki Noboru: To See the Universe in a Seed, reopened from June 4. The special exhibition, Peter Doig, reopens from June 12.

2. Edo-Tokyo Museum

The Edo-Tokyo Museum resumed regular operating hours from June 2. Visitors are asked to practice good etiquette by wearing a mask, avoiding coughing near others, and washing and disinfecting your hands. Visitors who do not wear masks will be refused entry. Temperatures will be taken at the entrance to the museum. Visitors who are found to have a fever of 37.5°C or higher will be refused entry.

3. Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum

Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum restarts from June 9 and the ongoing exhibition, Dreamed Childhoods – Bonnard, the Nabis and Childhood, will be extended until June 21. Reservations are required by date and time. Visitors without masks will be refused entry. Temperatures will be taken at the entrance to the museum. Visitors who are found to have a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher will be refused entry.

4. The National Art Center, Tokyo (NACT)

The NACT will progressively reopen its facility and exhibitions from June 11. The ongoing exhibition, Timeless Conversations 2020: Voices from Japanese Art of the Past and Present, will resume from June 24. Visitors are asked to purchase an online or advance ticket to prevent waiting lines from forming in front of the ticket booths.

5. Tokyo National Museum

The Tokyo National Museum, a cultural center for Asian art, partially reopened from June 2. Museum hours are shortened to 10:30am–4pm. Final entry will be at 3:30pm. All tickets will be timed-entry tickets and must be purchased in advance online. Currently, only the following galleries are open: the Japanese Gallery, 1F (Rooms 11, 12, 13, 16 & 18), the Japanese Archaeology Gallery, and the Gallery of Horyuji Treasures. All visitors must wear a mask and all visitors and staff are subject to a temperature screening upon arrival.

6. Hara Museum of Contemporary Art

The Hara Museum of Contemporary Art reopens from June 9. The ongoing exhibition, Yasumasa Morimura: Ego Obscura, Tokyo 2020, has been extended until July 12. After the reopening, an advance reservation will be required to visit the museum. Weekday operating hours will also be shorter during this initial period. A mask must be worn at all times while inside the museum

7. Tokyo Skytree

The towering landmark on east side of the Sumida River resumed operations from June 1. Business hours have been shortened to 9:00–21:00 (last entry 20:00). Admission to the Tenbo Deck is restricted to 20 to 30 percent capacity. Passengers on the Tenbo Deck elevator is restricted to half capacity. All guests elementary school age and older must wear a mask or admission will be refused. Infrared thermography or non-contact thermometer will be used to measure temperature before purchasing the admission ticket. Admission will be refused if visitors confirm a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher. Disinfectant solution will be sprayed on the customer’s hand when entering. Some facilities are suspended.

8. Tokyo Tower

The Tokyo icon opened from May 28 with shorter business hours. The Main Deck (150m) is open from 9:00–21:00 (last entry 20:30). The open-air outdoor stairs to the Main Deck is open from 9:00–20:00 (last entry 19:30) from May 28–June 15. Access to the Top Deck (250m) via elevator tour is open from 9:00–21:00 (last ticket sales 20:15). Visitors are asked to wear masks. Temperature checks using a fever screening system or non-contact forehead infrared thermometers will be administered prior to entry. Capacity restrictions have been designated for the elevator and Observatory.

9. TeamLab Planets & TeamLab Borderless

teamLab Planets resumed operations from June 5 while TeamLab Borderless reopened from June 8. Pre-reservation is required by date and time, with a restricted number of visitors allowed to enter. All customers are asked to wear masks and cough etiquette will be enforced. Please wash hands before arrival, and disinfectant solution is on site. Infrared thermography or non-contact thermometer will be used to measure temperature prior to admission.

10. Sunshine Aquarium

The aquarium at Sunshine City in Ikebukuro will resume operations from June 8, including the special exhibition Ikimono Art Exhibition. Entrance restrictions will be implemented to ease congestion in the aquarium. All performance and paid events will be suspended for the time being to prevent the spread of new coronavirus infections. Customers who are not wearing a mask are not allowed to enter (Excluding children under 4 years old).

11. WAITINGROOM Gallery Artist Saya Okubo will hold her second solo exhibition, They, in the span of two years at WAITINGROOM gallery from June 3. Okubo describes her work as an “act of exploring the existence of objects and people in two-dimensional space.” WAITINGROOM asks guests to refrain from coming to the gallery if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Visitors must wear a mask and entry may be restricted if the gallery space is crowded.

12. Inokashira Park Zoo

This small zoo in lovely Inokashira Park reopened from June 2. Some facilities will be restricted and opening hours will be shortened from 10:00–16:00 (last admission 15:00). Entrance may be restricted depending on the crowded situation at the park. Please check the Inokashira Zoo Twitter page before visiting. Persons with a body temperature of 37.5 ℃ or above are not allowed to enter the park. When entering the park, disinfect your hands and disinfect the soles of your shoes with the disinfectant mat. Guests are asked to wear masks and follow coughing etiquette. Do not stop at one exhibit for too long, and do not touch the glass or exhibits.

13. Tama Zoological Park

This expansive zoo in western Tokyo resumed operation from June 4. Some facilities will be restricted and opening hours will be shortened from 10:00–16:00 (last admission 15:00). Entrance may be restricted depending on the crowded situation at the park. Please check the Tama Zoo Twitter page before visiting. Persons with a body temperature of 37.5 ℃ or above are not allowed to enter the park. When entering the park, disinfect your hands and disinfect the soles of your shoes with the disinfectant mat. Guests are asked to wear masks and follow coughing etiquette. Do not stop at one exhibit for too long, and do not touch the glass or exhibits.

14. Hiromart Gallery The rescheduled solo exhibition at Hiromart Gallery reopens from June 10, showcasing the paper cuttings by artist and musician Jad Fair, best known as the co-founder of alternative rock band Half Japanese. Based on the theme of animal, every piece on display was created for this exhibition, which will be Fair’s fifth solo exhibition at Hiromart Gallery in Sekiguchi. Please note admission may be limited when the space is crowded. Guests are asked to wear a face mask or covering.

15. Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum

This historic museum resumed operation from June 1, launching the exhibition Looking at Architecture in 2020 The 1930s—Urban Life in Modern Tokyo: The Tokyo Metropolitan Collection at the Former Prince Asaka Residence. Guests are asked to practice good etiquette by wearing a mask, avoiding coughing near others and washing and disinfecting their hands. Visitors without masks will be refused entry. Temperatures will be taken at the entrance to the museum. Visitors who are found to have a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher will be refused entry. The number of visitors will be restricted in order to prevent overcrowding (please check the museum website and SNS accounts for information about admission restrictions).

16. Sumida Hokusai Museum

This museum devoted to Japan’s famous ukiyo-e artist opened the Aurora permanent exhibition room and the permanent exhibition plus from June 2. On display is a reproduction of the “Sumitagawa River Bank Landscape Map,” which is said to be the longest of Hokusai’s hand-painted drawings.Also, in the Hokusai Manga browsing corner, you can see 15 full-scale replicas of Hokusai’s masterpiece “Hokusai Manga.” Temperatures will be measured prior to admission and guests are asked to disinfect their hands and wear masks.

17. Koki Arts

Reopening from June 5, Amanda Valdez’s second solo exhibition in Japan, Rattle Around, is featured at Koki Arts. Valdez’s will showcase seven new paintings in this online exhibition. The paintings are the first body of work Valdez has created since giving birth and thus the shapes and materials continually intersect images of nestling, vibrate and have a glow within themselves.

18. Tokyo Midtown

The upscale multi-use complex in Roppongi resumed operations from June 1 except for some stores. Customers are asked to wear masks, use the provided disinfectant and maintain 2 meters distance. Cashless payments are recommended. Takeout will be promoted at restaurants, and seating may be reduced in restaurants and rest spaces. Elevator entrance is also restricted. Strollers will not be rented.

19. Ginza Six

The high-end shopping complex reopened from May 29 with limited shopping hours, with shops on floors B2–5F open from 11:00–19:30 and restaurants on 6F and 13F open from 11:30–22:00. Some stores are excluded. Ginza Six garden, Ginza passage and Mihara terrace all open from 11:30. Rest spaces and smoking areas remain suspended. Guests who do not wear masks will not be allowed entrance. Entrance is restricted and thermometer or non-contact thermometers will be used for temperature measurement.

20. Roppongi Hills

Roppongi Hills facilities, shops and restaurants resumed operations from June 1, with shops open from 11:00–20:00 and restaurants open from 11:00–22:00. Some shops and restaurants remain temporarily closed. Service may be refused to customers who do not wear a mask, and guests are asked to wash hands and maintain social distance. Mori Art Museum, Roppongi Hills Observatory Tokyo City View, Mori Arts Center Gallery and Toho Cinema remain temporarily closed. Roppongi Hills Art & Design Store and Roppongi Hills A / D Gallery resume operations from June 1.

21. Coaska Bayside Stores

The newly renovated shopping complex in Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture initially postponed its April 24 grand reopening and now reopened from June 5. At this time the movie theater, bowling alley and sports facilities will also open. Business hours are 9:00–21:00, with stores opening from 10:00. The food court opens from 11:00–21:00 and third-floor restaurants open from 11:00–21:00.

22. Moomin Valley Park

This theme park in Saitama Prefecture devoted to the beloved cartoon character reopened from June 6. For the time being operating hours are shortened, entrance is restricted and some operation methods at paid facilities and stores have been changed. The capacity for certain rides will also be restricted. The park requests self-restraint regarding non-essential outings that crosses prefectures.