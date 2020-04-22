Sakamichi Brewing recognizes that the journey is just as important as the destination. Before the first sip of delicious craft beer, there is a process that requires patience, craftsmanship, hard work, and attention to detail. Sakamichi Brewing is dedicated to brewing the finest beer in western Tokyo with ecologically responsible brewing methods and locally sourced organic ingredients whenever possible with the goal to create a modern and welcoming space in Tachikawa.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, Sakamichi Brewery is offering take-out and Tokyo-wide delivery options. For more information on how to place an order, please check out the restaurant website.
View Comments