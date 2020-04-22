Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn

Q Stay and lounge Ueno

by

View Gallery
4 Photos
Tokyo Weekender
Q Stay and lounge Ueno
Q Stay and lounge Ueno Tokyo Weekender Japan Accommodation Hostel Cafe

Tokyo Weekender
Q Stay and lounge Ueno
Q Stay and lounge Ueno Tokyo Weekender Japan Accommodation Hostel Cafe

Tokyo Weekender
Q Stay and lounge Ueno
Q Stay and lounge Ueno Tokyo Weekender Japan Accommodation Hostel Cafe

Tokyo Weekender
Q Stay and lounge Ueno
Q Stay and lounge Ueno Tokyo Weekender Japan Accommodation Hostel Cafe

A space where people and cultures can come together, connect, and comingle. A space where communication transcends all barriers. Along with all the essential travel accommodations, Q Stay and lounge fuses art, culture, and innovative AI technologies with local atmosphere and charm into an entirely new type of hostel for an entirely new type of social experience.

Details

Address: 2-13-2 Higashi-Ueno, Taito-ku

Website: q-stay.jp/en/

COVID-19 Special Campaign

Q Stay and lounge Ueno’s “See You Soon” campaign offers discounted accommodation vouchers, which can be purchased now and used to book a stay anytime in 2020.

For more information, please visit q-stay.stores.jp/

You may also like

4 Recipes To Recreate The Real Izakaya Feeling At Home

The smell of freshly grilled yakitori, the loud crowds, the last-minute…

Zack Sabre Jr: The Vegan Professional Wrestler Living in Japan

Not too many young kids from the UK’s Isle of…

Tokyo-Based Culinary Expert Lina Kawase: “My Goal Is To Support Farmers”

“I’ve long had a strong interest in food, but I…

Japan’s Top 6 Regions for Local Sake

Anyone visiting Japan (who is of age) should take the…

What Sets Japan’s Softcream Apart from Regular Ice Cream?

In 1947, Japanese-American George Tanaka established the company Nissei and…

5 YouTube Channels to Learn Japanese Cooking

After a few years of studying Japanese I finally reached…

What's New

4 Recipes To Recreate The Real Izakaya Feeling At Home
Saimyouji: The Small Buddhist Temple in Rural Saitama Performing Same-sex Weddings
14 Netflix Shows To Binge Watch (And Study Japanese With) Now
Zack Sabre Jr: The Vegan Professional Wrestler Living in Japan

Trending

COVID-19 in Japan: Daily Updates
Take Your Eyes Off the News: Revisiting 5 of TW’s Best Photo Stories
What Are Workers’ Rights During Japan’s State of Emergency?
Voices From COVID-19 Japan: ‘I’m Struggling to Stay Safe Without Becoming Estranged In My Neighborhood’

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like

CONNECT WITH US

Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn

© 2018 - 2019 Tokyo Weekender
All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction prohibited.

Powered by ENGAWA K.K.