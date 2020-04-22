A space where people and cultures can come together, connect, and comingle. A space where communication transcends all barriers. Along with all the essential travel accommodations, Q Stay and lounge fuses art, culture, and innovative AI technologies with local atmosphere and charm into an entirely new type of hostel for an entirely new type of social experience.
Q Stay and lounge Ueno’s “See You Soon” campaign offers discounted accommodation vouchers, which can be purchased now and used to book a stay anytime in 2020.
For more information, please visit q-stay.stores.jp/
View Comments