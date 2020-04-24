Japanese Actress Kumiko Okae Dies from Coronavirus

Japanese actress and TV announcer Kumiko Okae sadly passed away at a hospital in Tokyo on Thursday. According to her management she died from pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19. She was 63 years old.

Born on August 23, 1956, in Japan’s capital, Okae made her acting debut in the TBS series Omitsu in 1975. She went on to appear in several TV dramas such as Attack No. 1 and Lucky Seven, as well as providing the voice of Haru’s mother in the Studio Ghibli animated movie The Cat Returns and Jenny in Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew. She also featured on many entertainment shows including Renso Game and hosted the lifestyle information program Hanamaru Market which ran on TBS from 1996 to 2014.

Okae, whose real name was Kumiko Ohwada, developed a fever on April 3 and was rushed to hospital a few days later. Diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer last year, it is believed that her condition deteriorated quickly due to the radiation therapy she received a few months ago. She was married to actor Baku Ohwada. Her eldest daughter Miho Ohwada is also an actress.

