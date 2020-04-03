COVID-19 in Japan: Daily Updates

As of April 2, 2020, the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has infected 961,748 people and caused 49,165 deaths in 203 countries and regions. While statistics show that approximately 80% of infected patients have mild or no symptoms, the nature of the virus is still largely unknown, which is why it is crucial to stay informed and strive to prevent yourself from contracting the virus and/or unconsciously spreading it to other people.

On this page, Tokyo Weekender provides essential information for foreign residents, including daily updates and a summary of Japanese news and governmental policies.

April 3, 2020 Daily News Updates

Prime Minister Abe said declaring a state of emergency to contain the coronavirus pandemic is “not yet necessary.” He also said, however, that “We [Japan] continue to be on the brink.”

The Japan Medical Association, meanwhile, urged the government to issue a state of emergency as soon as possible to prevent an explosive spread of the new coronavirus.

Tokyo announced extension of closure of all city-operated schools until May 6.

The Japanese government will grant a moratorium on tax payments by companies that have seen a 20% or more fall in total monthly revenue since February in comparison to the previous year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tokyo confirmed 97 more COVID-19 cases in the largest-single day number to date. 33 of them have unclear infection routes.

Prime Minister Abe announced that the government will send two reusable cloth masks to every household in Japan as means to prevent the further spread of the virus. The pledge was met with criticism from the Japanese public, giving rise to the hashtag #Abenomasks on social media, a play on words on the “Abenomics” economic policy.

COVID-19: Japan Statistics

Confirmed cases: 2,510* (+277 from previous day)

Deaths: 70

Recovered: 472

Tested: 34,510

Highest number of confirmed cases in Japan per prefecture (top five): Tokyo (587), Osaka (278), Chiba (185), Aichi (183), Hokkaido (180), Hyogo (162)

Prefectures where no coronavirus cases have been confirmed: Iwate, Tottori, Shimane

*Including returnees from China on chartered planes and passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise who were confirmed with COVID-19 positive after their return home. The numbers exclude cases confirmed onboard Diamond Princess. Data as of April 2, 2020, 11 pm.

COVID-19: Basic Information, Where to call, How to protect yourself

Symptoms

The most common symptoms associated with COVID-19 are fever, cough, fatigue, phlegm, shortness of breath, sore throats and headaches. In some cases, people infected with the virus may feel pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

What to do if you think you may have been affected?

If you’ve had the following symptoms for four days continuously (two days for pregnant women, senior residents and people with other health conditions):

Common cold symptoms

Fever of above 37.5℃ or higher

Extreme fatigue

Difficulty breathing

➤ Call 03-5320-4592. For support in English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Thai, call the Tokyo Health Care Information Center (Himawari) at 03-5285-8181 (Hours: 9am–8pm, daily).

If you:

Have been in direct contact with a person infected with COVID-19

Have recently traveled to a country that has reported COVID-19 cases

Have been in contact with a person who has

Have a fever (especially of 37.5 or higher )

Have respiratory problems

➤ Call the Novel Coronavirus Hotline at 0120-5656-53 (9am–9pm) (Free dial but consultation is offered only in Japanese.)

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has a multilingual coronavirus hotline in English, Chinese and Korean which is available 24 hours a day. The number is 050-3816-2787.

For other inquiries, including anxiety related to COVID-19, call the Tokyo Novel Coronavirus Call Center (Support in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese) at 0570-550-571.

In all cases, after consultation over the phone, a doctor will determine whether you need to undergo a PCR test. If the doctor requests that you undergo a PCR test, wear a mask and refrain from using public transport on your way to the hospital. Those who test positive are admitted to a hospital with a specialist infectious disease ward. Those who test negative are advised to rest at home and go to a general hospital if needed.

What to do to protect yourself and others from contracting COVID-19

Wash your hands well with antibacterial agents and soap

Avoid touching your face

Avoid crowded places

Maintain at least 1-meter distance when talking to people

Avoid using public transportation during rush hours

Work from home if possible

Wipe surfaces before using them: carts at shopping malls and supermarkets, tables at restaurants, door knobs at public places, etc. Carry a portable sterilizer.

Wear a mask. Masks may not directly protect you from the virus, but they can limit the chance of spreading/contracting the virus.

If you don’t have a mask, cough in your sleeve or in a handkerchief

Avoid going out at night, to karaoke parlors, bars and any other indoor facilities with poor ventilation

COVID-19 multilingual hotlines in Japan

Tokyo: Tokyo Metropolitan Health and Medical Information Center Himawari (03-5285-8181) English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Thai

Saitama: (048-833-3296) English, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Nepalese

Gunma: (027-289-8275) . English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Portuguese and Spanish.

Nagano: ( 0120-691-792) Through the Nagano Multilingual Call Center. Service available in English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, German, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Tagalog, Malay, Burmese, and Khmer.

Ishikawa: (076-222-5950) The Ishikawa Foundation for International Exchange offers support in English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese and Russian. The service is available on weekdays, from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Aichi: Call via Aichi Now by clicking the blue button. It connects to Aichi’s Multilingual Call Center. English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish for 24 hours.

Gifu: (058-263-8066) . English, Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Nepalese, Korean, Spanish, Khmer, Myanmar, Malay and Mongolian.

Mie: (080-3300-8077) . English, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Indonesian and Thai.

Osaka: (06-6941-2297) . English, Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Thai, Indonesian and Nepalese

Kyoto: (075-343-9666) . English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Portuguese and Spanish.

Hyogo: (078-382-2052) . English, Chinese, Spanish and Portuguese.

Yamaguchi: (092-687-6639) . English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Nepali, Tagalog, Indonesian, Portuguese, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Italian, Malay, Burmese and Khmer.

Hiroshima: (0120-783-806) . English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Tagalog, Portuguese, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish and Nepalese.

Shiga: (077-523-5646) . English, Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Nepalese, Korean, Spanish, Russian and Hindi.

Wakayama: (073-435-5240) . English, Chinese and Tagalog.

Kumamoto: (080-4275-4489) . English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepalese, Indonesian, Tagalog, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, Malay, French, Russian, German, Italian, Burmese, Khmer and Mongolian. Services available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Fukuoka: (092-286-9595) . English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Nepali, Tagalog, Indonesian, Portuguese, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Italian, Malay, Burmese and Khmer.

Hokkaido: (011-200-9595) . English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Thai, Russian, Nepalese, Indonesian and Burmese.

Miyazaki: ( 0985-41-5901) English, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Malay, Tagalog, Nepalese, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Russian, German, Italian, Myanmar, Mongolian and Khmer. Calls accepted between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Okinawa: (0570-050-235) . Languages: English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese and Thai.

