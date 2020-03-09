TW ScreenCap: 6 Television Series to Binge While Working from Home

We love movies here at TW. We’re avid Netflix consumers and theatergoers and even dabble in some celebrity gossip every once in a while between tasks. Many of us have been confined to our homes as the cases of the novel coronavirus rise in numbers, and if you haven’t yet stocked up on daily essential and non-perishables, probably do that before binging the six following series.

Watch Something New

What better way to power through an at-home workday than to time your tasks with a new television show. Especially if your job consists of repetitive tasks that don’t quite require an excessive amount of brainpower, it’s always nice to have something to keep you entertained. It might be a podcast or an audiobook – or a new onscreen story to follow.

I Am Not Okay With This

From the mind of Charles Forsman, the graphic novelist who brought us The End of the F***ing World in 2017, I Am Not Okay With This tells the story of Sydney Novak, a teenager struggling with all the good and bad of puberty while discovering her supernatural abilities. Executive producer Shawn Levy and director Jonathan Entwistle described and promised “a show that was ‘X-Men meets Lady Bird,” and it’s actually not too far off. It’s a welcomed addition to the fresh takes we’ve seen in Hollywood in the last few years as studios part from tacky action superhero tales to embrace a more artistic and storytelling approach.

Stream on Netflix

Locke & Key

Another comic book-inspired title is Locke & Key. This horror series starts after the murder of Rendell Locke, as his wife Nina and her three children move to Matheson, Massachusetts. As you might have guessed, their new home is not quite free of demonic presences and the family starts finding a series of keys throughout the house. Unlike your usual horror tale, though, this universe already comes equipped with some fantastical elements of its own. If you’re missing a story to keep you on your toes, and that will make you power through your tasks to watch the next episode, look no further.

Stream on Netflix

What Did You Eat Yesterday?

This 2019 series offers a great slice-of-life story, you know, if you don’t want something so intense that it’ll keep you from working. Based on a 2007 manga of the same name, the story follows Shiro Kakei and Kenji Yabuki, a middle-aged gay couple living in Tokyo. The episodes focus on everything from domestic mishaps to the LGBTQ issues in Japan and how this couple copes. Japanese television isn’t always so good at being inclusive, but this show is simply an adorable love story.

Stream on Netflix

Catch Up on Old Favorites

Alternatively, if you’re just too busy to get entangled into a new series, consider revising some old favorites. We’re seeing plenty of new seasons starting off this spring, right on time to keep you entertained just enough.

Star Trek: Picard

We figured it wasn’t quite fair that Star Wars was getting all the sequels and spin-offs. It’s no surprise that Star Trek followed through with a television series of its own. Star Trek: Picard is considered the official sequel to the 1987-1994 series. Patrick Stewart is the executive producer and stars as Jean-Luc Picard in a storyline set 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. A perfectly good and justified option to watch between two reruns of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Stream on Amazon Prime

Ozark (Season 3)

The series a little too often compared to Breaking Bad is back for a third season. While the first season was widely acclaimed, the second left fans a little disappointed. We hope for a comeback in engaging storytelling that keeps viewers on their toes. The one and possibly only thing we know for sure is that the series will get even darker. It’s a tight timeframe if you haven’t watched the first two seasons, but we’re not here to judge how many episodes you can binge until then.

Stream on Netflix from March 27

La casa de papel (Part 4)

This money heist story took the world by storm when it made its global debut on Netflix after great ratings in its native Spain. The latter half of its second season continues following the suspenseful cliffhanger from Part 3: “The war had begun,” said protagonist Tokio (how fitting). Now that the gang is living the high life with their winnings, the greediest of them all come out for more. Or at least, that’s our theory.

Stream on Netflix from April 4