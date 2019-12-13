13 Places in Tokyo to Find Festive Christmas Fare this Holiday Season

Tokyo hotels and restaurants pride themselves in serving fresh, seasonal ingredients and the rich flavors of winter are currently shining on menus across the city. From hot chocolate to Christmas cakes to roast chicken, make the most of Christmas 2019 with these festive offerings.

With its new reopening on December 1, Tokyo Kaikan brings class and elegance to you this season with its Christmas specials. With its concept of "new classics," Tokyo Keikan presents an array of Christmas sweets, pastries and breads, Christmas dinners, party courses, afternoon tea set and cocktails.

Tokyo Midtown presents a variety of limited-edition Christmas cakes from world-renowned confectionaries such as pâtisserie Sadaharu Aoki Paris, Dean & Deluca and more. Make one of these gorgeously aesthetic and decadent Christmas cake the highlight of Christmas dinner.