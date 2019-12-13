13 Places in Tokyo to Find Festive Christmas Fare this Holiday Season

Tokyo hotels and restaurants pride themselves in serving fresh, seasonal ingredients and the rich flavors of winter are currently shining on menus across the city. From hot chocolate to Christmas cakes to roast chicken, make the most of Christmas 2019 with these festive offerings.
Elegant Christmas at Tokyo Kaikan
With its new reopening on December 1, Tokyo Kaikan brings class and elegance to you this season with its Christmas specials. With its concept of "new classics," Tokyo Keikan presents an array of Christmas sweets, pastries and breads, Christmas dinners, party courses, afternoon tea set and cocktails.
Christmas Cakes at Tokyo Midtown
Tokyo Midtown presents a variety of limited-edition Christmas cakes from world-renowned confectionaries such as pâtisserie Sadaharu Aoki Paris, Dean & Deluca and more. Make one of these gorgeously aesthetic and decadent Christmas cake the highlight of Christmas dinner.
Hot Chocolate at Botanist Cafe
Botanist Cafe, located on the second floor of Botanist's Tokyo flagship shop, offers two Christmas-themed hot chocolate drinks that will warm hearts while shopping in the trendy Omotesando neighborhood this holiday season. Choose from cacao or matcha flavored holiday hot chocolate and personalize your drink with Christmas toppings.
Luxurious Christmas at Palace Hotel Tokyo
Winter is a great season for feasting with family, friends and loved ones. Palace Hotel Tokyo offers a variety of luxurious baked goods, sweets, diverse cuisines, alcoholic beverages and more to make your Christmas feast a grand one.
Merry Coffee Greetings from Starbucks Japan
To make your Christmas memorable one this year, Starbucks Japan holds a special Christmas photo spot at its Shibuya cocoti shop. Grab a coffee with family, friends and loved ones and create permanent memories by snapping a photo next to the festive Christmas and illuminations display.
Hot Chocolate at the Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station
Cafe and Bakery GGCo, located on the first floor of the Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station, is offering a winter special menu featuring special items to keep you warm and cozy this winter, including Hot Ruby Chocolate and Frozen Hojicha Cheese Latte.
Ritz-Carlton Holiday Afternoon Tea
Indulge in a delicious and festive afternoon treat at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel's stunning 45th floor Lobby Lounge. The special Holiday Afternoon Tea includes a selection of sweet and savory food served with fine tea or Champagne chosen to match a 'White Christmas' mood.
InterContinental Tokyo Bay x Moët & Chandon
Celebrate in style with the InterContinental Tokyo Bay x Moët & Chandon collaboration. Enjoy some of the best Champagne from Moët & Chandon. Paired with some amazing dishes from Intercontinental's own original menu, take your dining experience to new heights.
Christmas Cakes from Tokyo Tulip Rose
With its concept "to enjoy roses and tulips of exquisite taste," Tokyo Tulip Rose invites guests to their garden of sweets where all pastries are designed as aesthetic blooms. The Xmas – Riccota au Tulip Rose is a harmony of cheesecake and berries in a strawberry shortcake while Xmas – Bokkuri Mont Blanc is a rose in full bloom with raspberry marron and strawberry marron petals.
Gransta Christmas Fair at Tokyo Station
Gransta and Gransta Marunouchi in Tokyo Station host a Christmas cake fair. There are various Christmas-themed cakes and pastries as well as Tokyo Station-themed desserts, which include popular motifs such as the Tokyo Station building and the Suica penguin.
Christmas Cakes and Breads from Palace Hotel Tokyo
Palace Hotel Tokyo welcomes you to celebrate Christmas with its refined, high-quality Christmas cakes and breads made at Sweets and Deli pastry shop located in the hotel. Christmas cake sales are available from December 21–25, while Christmas bread sales start are available from December 1–25.
Strawberry Snowball Parfait
New York Lounge by the InterContinental Tokyo Bay presents a seasonal special for this time of year: Strawberry Snowball Parfait. With the aesthetics of a Christmas tree ornament, it is filled with strawberries, and topped with a pure white chocolate snowball and snowflake. Once cracked open with a spoon, strawberry sauce flows over the a bed of vanilla ice cream.
White Afternoon Tea
Hotel Chinzan-so Tokyo welcomes both tea and coffee drinkers to a winter wonderland tea time special at Le Jardin, located in the lobby lounge. The seasonal menu includes snowmen and snow-themed pastries and savories. Enjoy a warm cup of tea with an impressive garden view at the Le Jardin.
