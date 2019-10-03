CAFFÈ & BAR PRONTO: Enjoy Happy Hour Discounts on Your Pre-Rugby Game Pints

So you’ve spent the best part of the day ticking off as many Tokyo sightseeing spots as possible (you can’t come all the way to Japan and only watch rugby, can you?), but you’ve still got a few hours to kill before the next game kicks off. We know what you need: a happy hour that’s just around the corner.

CAFFÈ & BAR PRONTO has around 230 branches all over the city, so you shouldn’t be hard-pressed to find the familiar green and yellow logo, and offers happy hour discounts on beer, whiskey and other drinks between 5:30pm and 7pm (schedule may differ depending on the branch).

They’re also running a special offer that kicked off at the start of the Rugby World Cup: Suntory’s The Premium Malt’s Ale Beer served in a traditional pint glass and available from the morning. Featuring a sizeable head, as is typical in Japan (they say the foam prevents the beer from losing flavor and carbon fizz), the ale is known for its floral aroma and rich flavor.

Of course, there are plenty of other brews to sample, too. In fact, PRONTO prides itself on running a beer quality contest once a year, during which they select staff members to serve as “beer meisters.” Spot the server sporting a badge on their uniform and you know you’re in expert hands.

If you happen to be peckish, there’s plenty on the Italian cuisine-inspired menu to hold your attention, whether you’re here for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Pizza and a pint before watching England’s Maro Itoje battle it out against the mighty French pack? Could life get any better?

PRONTO café opening hours 7am-5:30pm, bar opening hours 5:30pm-11pm (LO 10:30).

For more information, go to www.pronto.co.jp

[Sponsored Post]