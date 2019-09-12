12 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: September 20–23

It’s a moment Japan has been waiting for since July 2009, the day that sealed the country’s fate as 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts. After 10 years of preparation and build-up, the teams and fans from around the world have arrived in Japan for 44 days of world-class rugby competition. For those not interested in the sport, check out the other events happening in Tokyo during this action-packed three-day holiday weekend, from Zen meditation to Broadway musicals to stand-up comedy.
TW Reader Event: Rugby Viewing Party
Get hyped about the RWC and join Tokyo Weekender as we watch one of the big opening games on September 21 at Pitch Club in Yokohama. Conveniently situated near Yokohama Station, this bar and club space features a massive screen where we will broadcast the France vs Argentina game live for your viewing pleasure. RSVP with your name and number of guests at editor@tokyoweekender.com by September 20.
Zen 2.0 Global Mindfulness Forum 2019
The Zen 2.0 Foundation will convene Zen 2.0, Japan’s first large-scale forum on Zen and mindfulness, at Kencho-ji Temple in Kamakura, the first temple in Japan dedicated to Zen training.
Ikebana x Hyakudan Kaidan 2019
Watch the change from early fall foliage to the end of autumn at this annual exhibition where 45 schools of ikebana who will take turns to present their works, with beautiful displays changing every week at Hyakudan Kaidan, a Tangible Cultural Property of Tokyo.
West Side Story
Watch a modern and never-before-seen rendition of West Side Story in a unique theater with 360-degrees rotating audience seats surrounded by movable huge screens and stages.
“All-American Immigrant” Joe Wong
Self-titled “all-American immigrant” Joe Wong, who has appeared on shows such as Late Show with David Letterman and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, brings his unique comedy stylings to Japan.
Tokyo Climate Strike March
Take the day off work or school and join the march and other events planned in front of the United Nations University on September 20.
The Magic of Alice in Wonderland
For the first time in Japan, see over 200 sketches and illustrations from the first edition of the the Lewis Carol classic at Sogo Museum of Art in Yokohama.
Akasaka Nominoichi Antique Market
A mix of antique furniture, collectibles, vintage clothes, jewelry and handmade crafts, this monthly upmarket flea market at Ark Hills has plenty of treasures to be found.
Pan no Fes – Yokohama Bread Festival – 2019 Autumn Edition
From historic bakeries like Kanaya Hotel Bakery in Tochigi Prefecture to modern artisans, bakeries and pan enthusiasts from all over Japan gather in Yokohama for one of the biggest bread events of the year.
Itami GreenJam 2019
Wrought Iron 14×16, cut ppr, acr, wat,ink on ppr, 2013
Lois Cremmins: New York City Street and Leaf
When artist/horticulturist Lois Cremmins moved back to Manhattan she took worthless seed and plant catalogs and began cutting and pasting and began an adventure of layering collaged items with paint and ink. The opening reception at B-gallery is September 21.
Singing for Charity
Singer Nanae Ismail along with her daughter and fellow musicians deliver everything from nostalgic ’80s pop music and rock to contemporary pieces and some jazz standards. Proceeds from the entry fee go to Refugees International Japan (RIJ).
