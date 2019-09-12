12 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: September 20–23

It’s a moment Japan has been waiting for since July 2009, the day that sealed the country’s fate as 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts. After 10 years of preparation and build-up, the teams and fans from around the world have arrived in Japan for 44 days of world-class rugby competition. For those not interested in the sport, check out the other events happening in Tokyo during this action-packed three-day holiday weekend, from Zen meditation to Broadway musicals to stand-up comedy.

Get hyped about the RWC and join Tokyo Weekender as we watch one of the big opening games on September 21 at Pitch Club in Yokohama. Conveniently situated near Yokohama Station, this bar and club space features a massive screen where we will broadcast the France vs Argentina game live for your viewing pleasure. RSVP with your name and number of guests at editor@tokyoweekender.com by September 20.

The Zen 2.0 Foundation will convene Zen 2.0, Japan’s first large-scale forum on Zen and mindfulness, at Kencho-ji Temple in Kamakura, the first temple in Japan dedicated to Zen training.