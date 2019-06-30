Sayama green tea traces its history back to the 14th century, and is famous among tea lovers for its supreme taste. Sayama Green Tea School in Saitama Prefecture was started to preserve the local tea culture for the next generation. Experience a range of programs – from picking tea leaves to roasting leaves to brewing the perfect cup of green tea – at the school’s five family-operated tea farms – Sayama Farm, Okutomi Farm, Yokota Farm, Nishizawa Farm and Ikenoya Farm. International guests are welcome and anyone can participate, even if they have never had a sip of green tea.

