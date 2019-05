Join the TW Book Club

Tokyo Weekender has launched its very own book club!

Come join us as we dive into (mostly) contemporary books that are either written by Japanese authors, are set in Japan, or have some sort of connection with Japan.

We’re starting out slowly with one book every three months (that’s a book for every one of Japan’s unique four seasons) so whether you’re a voracious bibliophile or a casual commuter reader, the pace should be easy to keep up. Eventually, if things go well, we’ll ramp it up to a book a month.

How it Works

The book club is completely free and online-based so you can join us from wherever you are in the world.

We’ll announce the new book up to a week before the new season starts so you have time to decide whether you want to join us for the next book or not.

The Goodreads TW Book Club group will be our main gathering point. This is where we’ll ask discussion questions, exchange opinions, rant about characters and talk about whatever else is on our minds.

We hope you’ll share your thoughts with us via the TW Book Club group on Goodreads.com, on Twitter, and on our Instagram. (Don’t forget to use the hashtag #TWBookClub so we can find you.) We can’t wait to hear from you!

Something else to be excited about: we also plan on organizing exclusive in-person meetups and Q&As with authors and translators in the future.

Read on to find out more about this season’s book, as well as where you can find us and chat about your thoughts.

Summer 2019 (June 1-August 31)

Our inaugural read is The Travelling Cat Chronicles, by Hiro Arikawa (translated by Philip Gabriel). The story centers around the cat protagonist, a street cat-turned-house cat called Nana and his human companion Satoru. Together, they go on road trips around Japan, seemingly on a mission but without a clear goal. It’s a heartwarming tale that any animal lover will enjoy.

You can get your copy on Amazon, on Audible, or borrow one at the Japan Foundation Library if you’re based in Tokyo.

To join the discussion, join our group on Goodreads, send us a note on Twitter or tag us on Instagram. Use the hashtag #TWBookClub to make it easier for us to find you!

One final request: please use common sense if you’re sharing something that may be considered a spoiler. Tag it, include a warning, or try to work around it.