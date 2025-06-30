When people imagine Tokyo, they often think of neon lights, crowds and nonstop motion — but there’s another side to the city that’s just as compelling, and far more relaxed. Nihonbashi, which literally means “Japan bridge,” was once the commercial heart of old Edo. Today, it’s a neighborhood where Tokyo’s past and present quietly intertwine. It’s a place of understated beauty: full of traditional crafts, riverside strolls and historic spots tucked between glassy modern buildings.

Nihonbashi also happens to be one of the best-connected areas in the city, making it an ideal home base for visitors. From here, it’s easy to get to Tokyo Station, as well as major destinations like Ginza, Asakusa and Ueno — but you may find you don’t want to leave the neighborhood at all. Whether you’re wandering through centuries-old department stores, browsing artisanal sweets or soaking in a hinoki-scented bath at the end of the day, Nihonbashi offers a grounded, graceful way to experience Tokyo.

If you’re staying in this neighborhood, the centrally located Mitsui Garden Hotel Nihonbashi Premier is a stand-out option. Part of the brand’s upscale Premier line, the hotel is refined without being flashy, with subtle design details and thoughtful service that reflect the area’s heritage. It also has a dedicated information counter on the first floor, where staff provide multilingual guidance on local sightseeing, dining and cultural experiences.

Here’s how to spend two days discovering Nihonbashi’s timeless charm.

Day 1: Tracing Edo’s Legacy and Modern Elegance

Morning: A Bridge Through Time

Start your journey at the district’s symbolic center: the iconic Nihonbashi Bridge, which has stood since 1603. The bridge is the “zero kilometer” reference point for Japan’s major highways, indicating the distance to Tokyo. Take time to admire its intricate design, including the detailed lion statues and the kirin (mythical creature) statues that adorn it.

To see Nihonbashi from a different angle, take a short river cruise that departs just below the bridge. You’ll glide along historic waterways and get a different view of the cityscape, gaining insight into how this district once functioned as a merchant port.

Just a short stroll away is the Bank of Japan Head Office, a grand, neo-Baroque structure from the late 1800s. While access inside is limited, its exterior is a marvel of late 19th-century architecture, designated as a National Cultural Property.

Lunch: Traditional Umami Flavors

For lunch, treat yourself to a bowl of Edo-style tendon at Kaneko Hannosuke. This beloved tempura spot is popular for a reason: light, crispy tempura is piled generously over rice and served with a rich, umami sauce. Be prepared for a queue, but the perfectly fried tempura are well worth the wait.

Alternatively, enjoy a tonkatsu set at Tonkatsu Hajime Nihonbashi, a tonkatsu specialty restaurant that serves incredibly crispy pork cutlet set meals at reasonable prices.

Afternoon: Cultural Discoveries and Retail Therapy

After lunch, head into the cool, marbled interiors of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi Main Store, Japan’s first department store. Explore its stunning architecture, high-end fashion, and incredible basement food hall (depachika), where you can sample various Japanese delicacies.

Next, head to the impressive Mitsui Memorial Museum, housed in the Mitsui Main Building. It showcases a vast collection of Japanese and East Asian art, including national treasures, collected by the Mitsui family over centuries.

Before the day ends, wander through Coredo Muromachi. The complex spans three buildings and offers a blend of traditional Japanese crafts, specialty food shops and contemporary boutiques. It’s an excellent place to find unique souvenirs and experience a more refined side of Japanese retail.

Evening: Dining & Relaxation

Start with a drink at Bar Matsu, the hotel’s elegant 9th-floor lounge. With panoramic city views and a moody, modern ambiance, it’s the perfect place to unwind before dinner. The bar specializes in seasonal cocktails crafted with Japanese spirits and ingredients.

For a rich, flavorful dinner, try Yakiniku Itadaki, a popular yakiniku restaurant serving premium cuts of Tajima and Kobe wagyu beef. Or opt for a hot pot experience at Ningyocho Imahan, where sukiyaki and shabu-shabu are prepared with care.

After dinner, take a slow walk through Amazake Yokocho, a narrow lane lined with old-fashioned snack shops and cozy bars. The name refers to the sweet fermented rice drink, but you’ll also find nostalgic treats like ningyo-yaki (doll-shaped sponge cakes), which you can buy from local vendors.

Finally, wind down in a traditional Japanese bath back at the hotel. Mitsui Garden Hotel Nihonbashi Premier has its own state-of-the-art bath, located on the 9th floor, which is free for guests. The space blends modern design elements with a serene traditional ambiance, featuring hinoki cypress and koyamaki (Japanese umbrella pine) accents.

This refined and calm atmosphere continues into the guest rooms, which are equipped with thoughtful details like Edo Kiriko-inspired design motifs and Japanese-style ceramic washbasins.

Day 2: Artisanal Crafts and Hidden Shrines

Morning: Delving Into Local Heritage

Ease into your day with breakfast at Nihonbashi Asada, the hotel’s signature restaurant on the 9th floor. Originally established in 1867 in Kanazawa City as “Asadaya,” this branch restaurant offers a Japanese breakfast featuring over 20 delicate, seasonal side dishes served in elegant small bowls. Western options are available as well.

Next, embark on Ningyocho’s Seven Lucky Gods Pilgrimage: a mini-pilgrimage to the eight small shrines dedicated to the Seven Lucky Gods scattered throughout Ningyocho. It’s a delightful way to explore the neighborhood’s quieter alleys and soak in local traditions. You can collect stamps at each shrine.

On the course, you’ll encounter Suitengu Shrine, known as a place to offer prayers related to safe childbirth and healthy children. Its modern, gleaming golden architecture stands in stark contrast to some of the older shrines.

Then, explore the art of washi paper at Ozu Washi, a shop with over 350 years of history. They offer a wide selection of beautiful washi paper as well as workshops where you can try making your own.

Lunch: Casual Nihonbashi Eats

For a diverse and delicious lunch, head back to the food courts within the Coredo Muromachi complex. You’ll find everything from sushi and bento boxes to international cuisine.

Alternatively, seek out one of the many charming cafes in the area for a lighter meal or a coffee break. Options include the sumptuously decorated Tsubakiya and the long-established gem Mikado Coffee flagship.

Afternoon: Contemporary Art and Sweet Souvenirs

Spend your final afternoon in Nihonbashi’s cultural corners. Admire contemporary exhibitions at the Artizon Museum, Mitsukoshi Contemporary Gallery or Tokyo Station Gallery, or learn about the evolution of Japanese currency at the Bank of Japan Currency Museum — a small but fascinating space near the bank’s main building.

Wrap up your stay with a visit to one of Nihonbashi’s famed wagashi shops. The neighborhood is a haven for traditional Japanese sweets. Visit shops like Eitaro Sohonpo or Shigemori Eishindo for ningyo-yaki or kintsuba (red bean cake) to take home as delicious souvenirs.

About Mitsui Garden Hotels

The Mitsui Garden Hotels brand is built around the idea of offering spaces that feel as refreshing and well-tended as a garden — calm, comfortable and relaxed. It has 34 locations across Japan and overseas, with the “Premier” series offering a more elevated stay.

Each hotel has its own personality, shaped by the local neighborhood and culture it’s rooted in. There’s also a thoughtful approach to sustainability woven into the design — for instance, many lobbies feature wood sourced from responsibly managed forests in Hokkaido, adding warmth and a sense of place the moment you walk in.

