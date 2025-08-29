Japan is renowned for its legendary, meticulously raised meat; wagyu beef is a household name, and kurobuta black pork is highly prized for its rich flavor and tender texture. But few people, even in Japan, realize there’s a chicken equivalent. It’s called jidori, and it’s like nothing you’ve tried before.

Jidori, literally “local chicken,” refers to specific, carefully bred strains of free-range Japanese chicken that are prized for their rich taste, firm texture and nutrient-rich meat. The taste speaks for itself. Rich, savory and satisfying without needing sauces or heavy seasoning, jidori chicken is less a vessel for flavor and more the flavor itself.

Where To Try Jidori Chicken in Tokyo

Agricultural standards are strictly regulated in Japan, and only 1% of the chickens in Japan meet the requirement to qualify as jidori, making it a rare delicacy. Among them, Fukuoka Prefecture’s Hakata jidori is one of the most well-known varieties. Raised in small numbers by independent farmers, these free-range chickens are given ample space to roam, fed high-quality diets and kept in low-stress environments. They’re bred from the flavorful Shamo game bird and the juicier, plumper Barred Plymouth Rock hen.

Because of how rare the breed is and labor-intensive it is to raise these fowls, it is highly unlikely that you’ll be able to find this premium chicken in your local Japanese supermarket. Instead, there are specialty restaurants that exclusively serve jidori dishes. We visited one of them: Hakata Jidori Fukuei Kumiai Ginza, a tucked-away spot under the rumbling train tracks in Shimbashi that’s been serving jidori chicken since 2013. The restaurant uses the Hakata jidori chicken breed exclusively, with dishes including mizutaki (a hot-pot dish using a collagen-packed soup base), tsukune meatballs, deep-fried karaage and even a special take on carpaccio made with chicken ham.

Set in a warm, modern space below street level, the restaurant is designed for slow, intentional dining. All the seating is in private or semi-private rooms, including traditional rooms where you can stretch out your legs under a sunken floor. Some rooms even overlook delicate pine trees, adding a natural elegance to the setting.

We tried the restaurant’s three signature dishes. First, the fried chicken wings, coated with a mild chili seasoning and fried until golden and crisp. The meat was juicy and refreshing, with no grease or heaviness. Next came grilled chicken thigh, served with a beautifully arranged set of condiments including Kyoto black shichimi, specialty pepper, seaweed salt from Nagasaki and sun-dried Sicilian salt. You’re encouraged to try the meat on its own first, then experiment with different seasonings. What surprised us most was learning that the meat’s rich flavor came from nothing more than a light dusting of salt.

Finally, we tasted their take on chicken nanban: tender thigh meat fried in a crispy batter and topped with a sweet-and-sour tartar sauce that was heavy on the eggs, light on the sugar and full of warmth.

Head chef and owner of Hakata Jidori Fukuei Kumiai Ginza, Ryoji Yamaguchi, told Tokyo Weekender that one of his hopes is to shift the perception of chicken in Japan. “When people want to celebrate, they go for sushi, steak or teppanyaki,” he said. “Chicken isn’t seen as luxurious — it’s too everyday. But jidori deserves to be up there with the best. The taste is a cut above the rest, and the farmers put so much love and care into raising these birds. I want more people to understand how special it is.”

To make a reservation at Hakata Jidori Fukuei Ginza, visit here or call 03-3569-2888.

Hakata Jidori Fukuei Kumiai Ginza

Address: B1F Yamashita Bldg, 8-2, Ginza, Chuo city, Tokyo