Sakebaro is not a bar in any conventional sense. It’s a members-only experience built around a simple but powerful idea: that sake is best experienced mindfully, thoughtfully, in serene surroundings. Operating quietly at four locations — two in Tokyo, one in Kyoto and one in Fukuoka — Sakebaro keeps its exact addresses closely guarded. When you enter one of its spaces — after stealing away down a side street and making your way through a nondescript entrance — you’re plunged into a world of darkness and sophistication. The lighting is delicately muted, recalling the feeling of moonlight, conversations are alluringly hushed and every detail is an invitation to appreciate and perceive more deeply.

The Sakebaro Story: Membership With Meaning

Sakebaro offers a rare experience of Japanese culture for those who prize depth, serenity and intention. Every detail — from the space design to the music to the vessels in which each drink is served — is carefully curated.

Membership applications are carefully reviewed, not for the purpose of being exclusive, but to preserve a sense of authenticity, safety and emotional intention. As founder Jun Oonishi explains, the goal is to cultivate an environment where guests can engage with sake — and with one another — in a meaningful, open-hearted way.

The membership system helps maintain the integrity of this experience. It ensures that each guest is aligned with the values of curiosity, respect and mindful presence. In Oonishi’s words, “We are not seeking to attract many people, but the right people — those who feel an affinity with our values.”

Sakebaro members tend to be artists, aesthetes and well-connected individuals. What unites them all is a deep appreciation of Japanese craftsmanship and culture. Membership becomes less of a status symbol and more of a quiet commitment to approach each visit with care and reverence.

Philosophically, Sakebaro has a deep kinship with Junichiro Tanizaki’s In Praise of Shadows, a renowned essay that explores the distinctly Japanese aesthetic of finding refined beauty in darkness and stillness. In Tanizaki’s world, shadows are not a lack of light, but a place where textures, emotions and subtleties come alive. Sakebaro’s elegant speakeasies embody this sensibility with every design choice, blending minimalism and mystery with traditional Japanese flourishes.

Down the Rabbit Hole

Currently, Sakebaro operates in Tokyo’s Nakameguro and Aoyama districts, Higashiyama in Kyoto and Nakasu in Fukuoka. For the curious, some of these locations have opened their doors for a special dinner service, permitting outside visitors a rare peek into the members-only world. Guests can partake in a course meal designed to complement the complexities of sake, with each pour carefully selected by an in-house sake sommelier and paired with dishes that enhance the drink without overwhelming it.

Each of these spaces embodies the grace and history of its surrounding area. In spring, the Nakameguro location is decorated with a profusion of cherry blossoms; the Higashiyama location contains a second-floor tatami room as well as a gold leaf-gilded bar; Nakasu’s counter is made of tin, cool to the touch and quietly elegant.

The dinner experiences can be reserved online, but discretion is maintained. Once your reservation has been confirmed, you’ll be sent an email with the address and phone number of your establishment of choice. Additionally, after your meal, you can continue to enjoy the space as a bar.

A Space for Artful Exchange

For its members and visitors, Sakebaro also serves a platform for art and ideas. In select locations, the space occasionally opens up for private events, including small concerts, exhibitions and gatherings with local and international artists.

Guests from around the world are drawn not only by a chance to enjoy some of Japan’s best sake, but by a shared curiosity and desire to connect through culture, quietude and tradition. Sakebaro becomes a crossroads where artists, thinkers and travelers converge.

The subtle pleasure of each visit mirrors the complexity of sake itself: dry or floral, earthy or crisp, each pour revealing something different depending on the mood, the moment and even the vessel in which it’s served. The flavors and notes of sake have been put into words countless times, but Sakebaro allows for guests to experience the ancient beverage like never before.

Pure Enjoyment

Unlike other establishments of a similar nature, Sakebaro doesn’t overwhelm with information or academic-feeling details. The point is not consumption — it’s contemplation. “Our purpose is for guests to enjoy sake intuitively, beyond preconceived ideas or overly complicated knowledge,” Oonishi writes in a blog post introducing the brand. “My philosophy is simple: Choose sake instinctively, savor it sincerely, and enjoy it purely.”

For those who feel drawn to Sakebaro, the door is open, though harder to find than your average bar. And more locations will arrive soon: The brand plans to expand internationally in 2025, sharing the quiet elegance of sake and the unseen beauty of Japan overseas as well.

More Info

To learn more about Sakebaro and its membership system, visit its website or head to its Instagram account.