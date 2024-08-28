Hokkaido is known far and wide for its snow, scenery and food; in recent years, though, it’s built an international reputation for its spectacular wine. As temperatures increase worldwide, Japan’s northern island is welcoming a culture of viticulture, inviting trippers both domestic and international to enjoy its green and purple charms. For wine lovers, it’s an enticing hidden gem: slightly off the beaten track, but with a worldwide reputation for excellence.

With its low humidity and large temperature fluctuations between night and day, Hokkaido provides an ideal setting for producing grapes with high sugar content. It’s long been one of Japan’s leading wine grape producing regions, boasting dozens of vineyards spread through its mountains and rolling hills. Now, its distinct wine culture — Hokkaido wine is said to pair especially well with seafood — and high-quality products are attracting international attention.

With Hokkaido wines’ star on the rise, wine tourism has become a flourishing industry on the island for both domestic and international visitors, who are drawn in by the combination of beautiful landscapes, high-quality wines and rich cultural experiences available here. Many wineries offer guided tours of their vineyards that include explanations of the winemaking process and tastings, and there are ample opportunities to buy local wines as gifts, souvenirs or a personal treat to savor later.

For connoisseurs, enthusiasts and travelers looking to experience Hokkaido’s thriving wine culture firsthand, here are some of the best wine-related locations and events to enjoy:

Yoichi: A Secluded Wine Haven

Yoichi is one of Japan’s most prominent wine towns, boasting world-famous wines and hectares of rolling, leafy vineyards. The region first began cultivating grapes back in the 1920s, although it’s only in the past 10 years or so that it has become known as a rising star of the world viticulture scene.

The town attracted global attention in 2017, when a wine produced by the renowned vineyard Domaine Takahiko made the wine list at Noma, a Copenhagen-based establishment that’s considered one of the best restaurants in the world. Domaine Takahiko had been founded just seven years prior, by Takahiko Soga, the son of vintners from Nagano. Soga trained in France and realized that the current conditions of Yoichi — 60 meters above sea level, hugged by mountains on all sides, blessed with little rain — provided optimal grape-cultivating climes.

Fast-forward seven years, and now the region of Yoichi boasts roughly 40 different grape farms and 18 wineries, making it a perfect spot for a bit of terroir tourism. Vintners like Occi Gabi and Yoichi Winery offer special tastings and tours for anyone hoping to sample the delights of Yoichi’s wine.

Sumptuous Wine Tours at Hokkaido Wine Co., Ltd

The picturesque town of Otaru, located just a 45-minute drive or a one-hour train ride from Sapporo, makes a great place to visit. It has quaint, European-style frontage and a small canal, along with shops selling a variety of handmade goods and souvenirs. And for wine lovers out there, the headquarters of Hokkaido Wine Co., Ltd, the largest wine producer in Japan, is a mere 15-minute drive away from the town center. Winery tours and wine tastings are offered on-site.

Hokkaido Wine Co, Ltd. operates several vineyards in the prefecture, including the vast 447-hectare Tsurunuma Winery in Urausu. The company opened 50 years ago, with the concept of making wines from Japanese grapes using world-class production methods. Since its establishment, the winery has refined its method of production and become the region’s leading purveyor of terroir tourism.

Those joining the Hokkaido Wine tours in Otaru can select from a variety of options. In the “Full Course” plan, which is recommended, guests learn about the history and facilities of the winery, experience an immersive “virtual vineyard” in 4K and enjoy wine and appetizer pairings in a special tasting space, Keller3, which is actually a converted wine cellar.

Visitors to its shop can enjoy limited, seasonal Niagara grape ice cream while perusing the wares, many of which are exclusive to the site, and completely different from Hokkaido Wines’ store offerings. The light-bodied Otaru Gewürztraminer 2019 is a particular recommendation.

Wine and Dine at the Sapporo Autumn Fest

Hokkaido’s growing terroir reputation doesn’t stop at its abundant vineyards. It can also be experienced right in the heart of Sapporo’s Odori Park, as part of the region’s celebrated Sapporo Autumn Fest, which draws over 2 million visitors a year.

Running from September 6 to September 29 this year, the Sapporo Autumn Fest occupies most of Odori Park, and it’s divided into blocks; the seventh block, which is bar-themed, will boast an extravagant Hokkaido wine section, stocked with local alcohol and wines made using luscious grapes grown in Hokkaido. It’s an enchanting opportunity to wine and dine upon the culinary delights of Japan’s northernmost island, all in one place.

For more information about Hokkaido wine and Hokkaido tourism, please visit Hokkaido’s official tourism site.