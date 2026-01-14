Inspired by the popular British TV show Race Across the World, Lupine Racing organizes real-world, public transport challenges in various countries, and in May, it is coming to Japan. Titled the Shinkansen Scramble, the event takes racers all over the country, beginning and ending in Tokyo.

At the start point, participants will be handed a manga-style race pack with over a dozen checkpoints on it. Racers then decide which route they will take. They will receive points for reaching a checkpoint, with some destinations worth more than others based on difficulty.

The Shinkansen Scramble: Mika’s Story

Racers follow the story of Lupine Rail driver Mika as she sets out to re-live her childhood adventures with her grandfather, Ryoma, a former Shinkansen driver. He took his granddaughter on a summer trip on his train every summer when she was little. Mika, though, needs help to remember some of the places they visited.

According to Lupine Racing’s website, some of the checkpoints lie in Japan’s most iconic locations while others will draw participants into lesser-known gems. When arriving at a checkpoint, participants must take a geotagged photo of themselves to prove they’ve been there.

There are vouchers for the top five racers, ranging from £500 to £50. The best finisher under 18 will also receive a £100 voucher. For many, though, it is not about the competition, but rather more an opportunity to see parts of a country they might not have otherwise explored.

An Unforgettable Experience

“This race is about stepping into Japan with a spirit of curiosity,” said race director James Finnerty. “The thrill of planning your journey on the road adds a whole new dimension — and means you’ll experience things you never expected to.”

Up to 100 people can participate in the race, though that number may be increased to 125 if the demand is high. The meetup point is at Meiji Kinenkan at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26. It officially kicks off at 12 p.m. on that day, and finishes on May 30 at 7 p.m.

People can apply for the event via the Lupine Racing website.

