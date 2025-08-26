When summer hits Tokyo, the heat and humidity can make even a short walk feel exhausting. That’s why so many people head for the mountains — and one of the most beloved getaways is Karuizawa. Just over an hour from the capital by Hokuriku Shinkansen, this highland resort town in Nagano Prefecture has been a favorite retreat since the late 19th century. It offers crisp mountain air, quiet forests and a blend of old-world charm with modern comforts.

You don’t need to stay overnight to appreciate it either. With frequent trains and plenty to see in a compact area, Karuizawa is perfect for a day trip. From quaint shopping streets to waterfalls, art museums and outlet malls, here’s how to enjoy a refreshing escape from Tokyo.

Morning: Wander Old Karuizawa

Start your day on Old Karuizawa Ginza Street, the town’s historic main road. This pedestrian-friendly stretch is lined with cafes, bakeries, jam shops and boutiques. It feels worlds away from the busy streets of Tokyo, with a relaxed pace and a backdrop of mountains peeking through the trees.

Stop by French Bakery, a rustic institution that once attracted John Lennon during his summer stays in Karuizawa. Another must-try is the region’s famous jam, sold in small jars at shops like Sawaya Jam. You’ll also find souvenirs reflecting the area’s reputation as a summer retreat — hand-carved wooden goods, delicate ceramics and seasonal fruit products.

If you’d like to take in more of the scenery, rent a bicycle near the station and cruise through the leafy backstreets. Wide, quiet roads and cool breezes make cycling here especially enjoyable.

Late Morning: Shiraito Falls

About 20 minutes from central Karuizawa, Shiraito Falls is one of the area’s most photogenic spots. Unlike a single cascade, this 3-meter-high and 70-meter-wide wall of water is made up of countless thin streams of spring water trickling gently down into a clear pool below. Surrounded by lush forest in summer and fiery colors in autumn, it’s a refreshing and peaceful place to pause.

It’s only a short walk from the bus stop, making it easy to fit into a day trip. The cool mist from the falls is a natural relief from Tokyo’s sticky heat.

Midday: Karuizawa’s Churches

Karuizawa isn’t just about shopping and scenery — it’s also known for its striking churches, which reflect the town’s history as an international retreat. Scattered through the forests, these chapels combine European influence with Japanese simplicity and are worth a quiet stop, even if you’re not religious.

The Karuizawa Shaw Memorial Church, built in 1895, is the oldest in town. It was founded by Canadian missionary Alexander Croft Shaw, whose presence helped turn Karuizawa into a summer resort for foreign residents. The simple wooden building, surrounded by trees, remains a symbol of the town’s cosmopolitan beginnings.

Nearby, the Karuizawa Kogen Church offers a more modern take. Originally built in 1921, it became a hub for artists and writers in the Taisho and Showa eras. Its open, light-filled design makes it a serene space for a quick break between walks.

Perhaps the most architecturally striking of Karuizawa’s Christian sanctuaries is Stone Church (Uchimura Kanzo Memorial Hall), designed by American architect Kendrick Kellogg in the 1980s. Built from interlocking arcs of stone and glass, it feels like it grew organically out of the earth. Inside, sunlight filters through the gaps in the stone walls, creating a tranquil, almost spiritual atmosphere that draws architecture fans as much as worshippers.

Lunch: Local Flavors With a Western Twist

Karuizawa’s dining scene reflects its history as an international resort town where both Japanese and foreign visitors sought respite. For a traditional option, choose Kawakami-an, a popular soba restaurant serving handmade buckwheat noodles that taste especially good in the mountain air. Another excellent choice is Sawamura, a lofty bakery and restaurant with wooden interiors and an excellent terrace where you can enjoy delicate pastries and delicious pizzas and burgers.

Afternoon: Shopping or Art

After lunch, you can go in one of two directions — shopping or culture.

For retail therapy, head to the Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza, a sprawling outlet mall located right next to the station. With more than 200 stores, it’s one of Japan’s largest outlet destinations. You’ll find everything from international luxury brands to local specialty shops. The outdoor layout, with a lake, dog-friendly walking paths, food trucks and places with beanbags and hammocks, makes it feel more relaxed than your typical mall.

If you’d rather spend your afternoon with art, make your way to the Hiroshi Senju Museum. Designed by award-winning architect Ryue Nishizawa, the minimalist building is almost as striking as the works it houses. Inside, you’ll encounter luminous large-scale waterfall paintings by Hiroshi Senju, a contemporary master of nihonga (traditional Japanese paintings). The serene setting creates an immersive experience that echoes the landscapes just outside.

Evening: A Sweet Ending

Before heading back to Tokyo, wind down with dessert or coffee. Maruyama Coffee is a Karuizawa-born roastery with a cult following across Japan. Its flagship cafe in town is a cozy spot to enjoy expertly brewed coffee before your journey home.

If you prefer something sweet, try Mikado Coffee’s rich cheesecake or soft serve. Either one is the perfect way to round out your visit while watching the sunset paint the mountains.

Getting to Karuizawa

Karuizawa is one of the most accessible escapes from Tokyo. From Tokyo Station, take the Hokuriku Shinkansen to Karuizawa Station — the journey takes about 70 minutes. Once there, most attractions can be reached by rental bicycle, local bus or a short taxi ride. For Shiraito Falls, buses depart regularly from the station area.

