With Tokyo’s summer heat radiating from the concrete, few remedies are as soothing as a retreat into nature. Nestled in the wooded hills of Akiruno city in western Tokyo, Akigawa Valley offers a refreshing riverside escape that feels worlds away from the city.

Akigawa translates to “autumn river.” Although its cool and refreshing waters are especially appealing in the summer, the valley is beautiful year-round — particularly in the fall, when the surrounding trees change colors. Whether you’re after the perfect kakigori, a riverside hike or a dip in the crisp water, Akigawa is the kind of day trip that feels like a full reset.

Here’s how to spend a day in the area.

Kurochaya: A Charming Restaurant in a Centuries-Old House

Amid Akigawa’s serene landscape lies Kurochaya, a renowned restaurant housed in an elegant, 300-year-old building. Surrounded by over 11,000 square meters of lush forest and landscaped paths, the grounds are home to a teahouse, numerous rest areas and shaded walkways. You can also find a koi pond and wooden terraces that overlook the Akigawa River below.

In the warmer months, the highlight is Rakuan, a seasonal shaved ice stand tucked in the gardens. Using natural ice, slowly frozen in winter using pure spring water drawn from deep underground. The ice is shaved to a soft, snow-like texture and topped with syrups handcrafted by the restaurant’s chefs. In summer, two flavors are available: strawberry milk, made with real fruit and condensed milk, and azuki matcha milk, topped with sweet red bean and rich green tea syrup.

Guests can enjoy their kakigori on an open-air terrace overlooking the river. Afterwards, you can take the garden path down to the river’s edge and dip your feet in or go for a swim.

Kurochaya also features a kaiseki restaurant for fine dining and a souvenir shop offering local artisanal crafts and specialty snacks. There’s even an oyaki stand, where you can try the traditional dumpling made with fermented buckwheat dough and filled with either sweet red bean paste or scallion miso. It can get crowded on weekends, but Kurochaya alone makes a trip to Akigawa well worth it.

Exploring Akigawa Valley

Beyond Kurochaya, Akigawa Valley offers a range of other attractions that highlight its natural beauty and cultural heritage.

A favorite spot among visitors is Ishibunebashi Bridge, a striking 96-meter-long suspension bridge that stretches over the Akigawa River. It’s especially picturesque in autumn when the surrounding forest and mountains are drenched in shades of red and gold.

The bridge also serves as a gateway to Seoto-no-Yu, a local hot spring facility featuring both indoor and open-air baths with views of the surrounding greenery and a complimentary foot bath.

For a spiritual and historical detour, pay a visit to Kotokuji Temple, originally founded in 1373. The temple’s thatched-roof hall and towering ginkgo trees give the grounds a timeless quality, especially in fall when the golden leaves blanket the area.

One of the valley’s most astonishing sights is Otaki Falls, a 30-meter cascade that flows over mossy rocks into a cool basin below, located along the hiking trail to Mount Odake. At the foot of the mountain, you’ll find Otake Limestone Cave, a designated Natural Monument. The 300-meter-long cave winds through fascinating rock formations, providing a glimpse into the geological history of the region.

Getting to Akigawa Valley

Despite its remote feel, Akigawa Valley is surprisingly easy to reach. From Shinjuku Station, take the JR Chuo Line to Haijima Station, then transfer to the JR Itsukaichi Line and ride to Musashi-Itsukaichi Station. From there, local buses connect to various spots in the valley, including Seoto-no-Yu and Kurochaya, in about 10–15 minutes. The total journey takes roughly 90 minutes to 2 hours, depending on transfer times.

Note that in Akigawa Valley, public transportation is less frequent than in central Tokyo, so be sure to check the bus and train schedules in advance for smooth travels.

