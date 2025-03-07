March in Japan is a magical time — winter is fading, the first cherry blossoms are blooming, and the country is buzzing with excitement. It’s the perfect month to experience the beauty of spring, enjoy seasonal festivals and explore breathtaking landscapes. Whether you’re here for hanami (cherry blossom viewing), cultural celebrations or warming up with some spring hiking, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of Japan in March.

March Travel Overview

March in Japan is a transitional month with varied weather.

Snow-capped mountains, early cherry blossoms, and hints of spring can be seen.

Temperatures range from 5°C in the north to 15°C in the south; layering is essential.

Cultural events include plum and cherry blossom festivals, the Spring Equinox, White Day, and graduation ceremonies.

A major advantage is avoiding peak cherry blossom crowds while still seeing early blooms in southern Japan.

Popular Activities and Things To Do in March

Chase the Earliest Cherry Blossoms

While Tokyo’s sakura trees wait until late March to bloom, southern Japan offers an early preview of this iconic spectacle. Kagoshima and Nagasaki showcase some of the season’s first cherry blossoms without the overwhelming crowds found in major cities.

Throughout the country, cherry blossom festivals feature food stalls, traditional performances and evening illuminations. The Osaka Castle Park Cherry Blossom Festival and the cherry blossom festivals in Ueno Park and along Meguro River in Tokyo stand out as particularly spectacular celebrations.

Soak in an Outdoor Onsen

March provides the ideal atmosphere for enjoying Japan’s hot springs — imagine relaxing in steaming waters surrounded by either delicate cherry blossoms or serene snowy landscapes. Kusatsu Onsen in Gunma Prefecture offers therapeutic waters and traditional yubatake (hot water fields), while the isolated hot spring village of Nyuto Onsen in Akita provides some of Japan’s most scenic bathing experiences set against breathtaking natural backdrops.

Catch the Wild Todaiji Fire Festival in Nara

Early March brings one of Japan’s most dramatic traditional events to Todaiji Temple in Nara, running from March 1 to 14. The Todaiji Fire Festival, a Buddhist ceremony dating back over 1,250 years, features monks running with massive flaming torches along temple balconies, showering sparks onto spectators below. This fiery spectacle represents one of Japan’s oldest continuous religious rituals and offers visitors a glimpse into profound cultural traditions.

Watch the Osaka Spring Grand Sumo Tournament

Mid-March presents an opportunity to witness Japan’s national sport at the Osaka Spring Grand Sumo Tournament from March 9 to 23, where sumo wrestlers compete in matches that blend raw power with centuries of tradition and ceremony.

Top Japan Destinations To Visit in March

Hakodate, Hokkaido Prefecture

Hokkaido offers more than winter sports in March. The charming port city of Hakodate features early cherry blossoms at Goryokaku Park by late March, complemented by historic Western-style architecture, the spectacular night view from Mount Hakodate and some of Japan’s freshest seafood.

Takayama, Gifu Prefecture

Nestled high in Gifu Prefecture, Takayama preserves beautifully maintained Edo-style streets, inviting sake breweries, and stunning mountain scenery. March provides a quieter experience before the famous Takayama Spring Festival in April brings larger crowds.

Mount Yoshino, Nara Prefecture

With over 30,000 cherry trees arranged in four distinct layers across the mountainside, Mount Yoshino stands as one of Japan’s premier cherry blossom destinations. The most rewarding experience involves taking the ropeway up the mountain and strolling down through various viewpoints, temples and traditional ryokan inns. March visitors can witness early blossoms appearing in lower elevations, while the spectacular full bloom typically reaches higher areas in early April.

Kawazu, Shizuoka Prefecture

The Izu Peninsula town of Kawazu is renowned for its early-blooming Kawazu-zakura cherry trees, which flower from February through early March. Unlike the brief sakura displays elsewhere, these blossoms last about a month, creating a prolonged pink spectacle along the Kawazu River. The Kawazu Cherry Blossom Festival offers local street food, riverside walks, and evening illuminations that enhance the blossoms’ natural beauty. Beyond the flowers, visitors can explore the stunning Kawazu Seven Waterfalls and indulge in seasonal seafood specialties.

Miyajima, Hiroshima Prefecture

March offers a more peaceful experience of Miyajima Island before peak tourism season. While the iconic floating torii gate draws many visitors year-round, March travelers can enjoy scenic hiking trails, fresh oysters at the height of their season and panoramic views from Mount Misen with fewer crowds.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

Book Accommodations and Transportation Early

March is a peak travel season, so book accommodations and transportation well in advance, especially for popular destinations and during the sakura season.

Check the Sakura Forecast

Cherry blossom timing varies annually, so consult the latest predictions when planning your itinerary.

Respect Hanami Etiquette

When participating in cherry blossom viewing, be considerate of others, bring your rubbish home, and never shake the delicate trees.

Layer Up

March weather can be unpredictable — warm during the day, chilly at night. A light jacket and layers are your best friends.

Try the Seasonal Foods

March offers culinary delights including fresh strawberries, spring mountain vegetables, sakura-themed sweets and premium oysters in Hiroshima.