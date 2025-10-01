A look at upcoming exhibitions and art shows across Tokyo for the month of October. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s everything worth checking out.
Tokyo Art Shows in October
Yoshitaka and Yumihiko Amano Fantasy Art Exhibition
Renowned artist Yoshitaka Amano, and his son Yumihiko Amano, will be holding a joint exhibition in Ikebukuro showcasing their fantasy art.
|Date & Time
|Oct 11-14・11:00-18:30・open until 18:00 on the last day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall C
Tokyo Weekender 55th Anniversary Exhibition
Celebrating 55 Years, Tokyo Weekender will host a photo exhibition with photographer Leslie Kee showcasing Tokyo's diversity and energy.
|Date & Time
|Oct 16-20・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Creative Space Akademeia 21 Harajuku
DESIGNART TOKYO 2025
DESIGNART TOKYO 2025 runs from Oct 31 to Nov 9, showcasing creativity in design and art. Featuring global talents, exhibitions citywide, and the DESIGNART GALLERY in Shibuya.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31-Nov 09
|Price
|Free
|Location
|MEDIA DEPARTMENT TOKYO
Kosaku Kanechika Group Exhibition: Lai Lai Wang Wang
Kosaku Kanechika’s Kyobashi location presents a group exhibition in collaboration with Hirano Kotoken, a leading dealer of Chinese and Korean ceramics. “Lai Lai Wang Wang” — meaning “back and forth” in Chinese — highlights an array of antique pieces from China and Korea alongside contemporary works by Yutaka Aoki, Junko Oki, Takuro Kuwata, Ataru Sato, Miwa Kyusetsu XIII, Noritaka Tatehana, Ana Benaroya and Dan McCarthy. It’s a rare opportunity to see ceramic works from the Han and Tang dynasties of China, including sculptural pieces. This will also mark Kosaku Kanechika’s first display of works by New Jersey-based painter Benaroya, who focuses on female perspectives, desires and queer sensibilities through depictions of bold, muscular physiques.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Oct 04・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays & Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Kosaku Kanechika, Kyobashi
Conal Kelly: Body Language Exhibition
The UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will showcase British graphic designer Conal Kelly's debut solo exhibition, titled "Body Language."
|Date & Time
|Sep 26-Oct 10・11:00-19:00・closed on sundays and mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew KURA
|More Info
|the exhibit can be viewed by appointment only
Mannat Gandotra Exhibition: Containers of Madness
Mannat Gandotra, an up-and-coming painter born in India and based in the UK, presents her vibrant, energetic compositions in a solo exhibition. “Containers of Madness” refers to the idea that visual elements confined within the frame of the canvas are constantly striving to transcend boundaries. Along the way, they collide with and repel one another, while maintaining a precarious sense of harmony. According to Gandotra, her dynamic style stems from an interest in jazz music and the concept of atonality; she is inspired by sounds that reject hierarchical tonal structures, allowing chords and harmonies to emerge unexpectedly within a progression. Ragamala, a genre of Indian miniature painting that captures the melodies and timbres of traditional music, also informs Gandotra’s language.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Oct 11・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays and Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ota Fine Arts
Chanel Beyond Our Horizons Exhibition
Chanel will bring together French and Japanese artisans and industry experts. The Beyond Our Horizons exhibition features over 30 creatives.
|Date & Time
|Sep 30-Oct 20・10:00-18:30・last entry at 17:30; fridays, saturdays and days before holidays: 10:00-19:30 (last entry at 18:30)
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo City View
|More Info
|Advance registration is required
Chanel Lesage: 100 Years of Fashion and Decoration Exhibition
Chanel's Lesage: 100 Years of Fashion and Decoration exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of embroidery and tweed house, Lesage.
|Date & Time
|Sep 30-Oct 20・10:00-18:30・last entry at 17:30; fridays, saturdays and days before holidays: 10:00-19:30 (last entry at 18:30)
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
|More Info
|Advance registration is required
The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest
The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.
|Date & Time
|Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted
Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition
Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand.
|Date & Time
|Sep 01-Nov 11
|Price
|Free
|Location
|ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445
Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory
Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1500
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Prism of the Real: Making Art in Japan
The Prism of the Real exhibition at the National Art Center Tokyo examines and showcases more than 50 artists from Japan and abroad, looking at both art that emerged from Japan and how Japanese culture has inspired the world between 1989 and 2010.
|Date & Time
|Sep 03-Dec 08・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00-20:00, closed on Tuesdays and September 24
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
|Location
|National Art Center Tokyo
|More Info
|Junior high school students or younger are free, guests with disabilities (plus one assistant) will be admitted for free upon presenting ID
Bvlgari Kaleidos: Colors, Cultures and Crafts
Luxury brand Bvlgari will hold its largest exhibition in Japan with over 350 pieces, including jewelry and contemporary art.
|Date & Time
|Sep 17-Dec 15・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, closed on tuesdays and on september 24
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
|Location
|national art center tokyo
Tokyo Exhibitions in October
Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki
Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki.
|Date & Time
|Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yebisu Brewery Tokyo
Related Posts
- Crafting Eternity: Inside the Studio of a Master Buddhist Sculptor
- Tokyo’s Arimasuton Building: A Concrete Masterpiece Made Entirely by Hand
Updated On October 1, 2025