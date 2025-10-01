A look at upcoming exhibitions and art shows across Tokyo for the month of October. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s everything worth checking out.

Yoshitaka and Yumihiko Amano Fantasy Art Exhibition Renowned artist Yoshitaka Amano, and his son Yumihiko Amano, will be holding a joint exhibition in Ikebukuro showcasing their fantasy art. Date & Time Oct 11-14・11:00-18:30・open until 18:00 on the last day Price Free Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall C More Details

Tokyo Weekender 55th Anniversary Exhibition Celebrating 55 Years, Tokyo Weekender will host a photo exhibition with photographer Leslie Kee showcasing Tokyo's diversity and energy. Date & Time Oct 16-20・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location Creative Space Akademeia 21 Harajuku More Details

DESIGNART TOKYO 2025 DESIGNART TOKYO 2025 runs from Oct 31 to Nov 9, showcasing creativity in design and art. Featuring global talents, exhibitions citywide, and the DESIGNART GALLERY in Shibuya. Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 09 Price Free Location MEDIA DEPARTMENT TOKYO More Details

Kosaku Kanechika Group Exhibition: Lai Lai Wang Wang Kosaku Kanechika’s Kyobashi location presents a group exhibition in collaboration with Hirano Kotoken, a leading dealer of Chinese and Korean ceramics. “Lai Lai Wang Wang” — meaning “back and forth” in Chinese — highlights an array of antique pieces from China and Korea alongside contemporary works by Yutaka Aoki, Junko Oki, Takuro Kuwata, Ataru Sato, Miwa Kyusetsu XIII, Noritaka Tatehana, Ana Benaroya and Dan McCarthy. It’s a rare opportunity to see ceramic works from the Han and Tang dynasties of China, including sculptural pieces. This will also mark Kosaku Kanechika’s first display of works by New Jersey-based painter Benaroya, who focuses on female perspectives, desires and queer sensibilities through depictions of bold, muscular physiques. Date & Time Aug 23-Oct 04・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays & Mondays Price Free Location Kosaku Kanechika, Kyobashi More Details

Conal Kelly: Body Language Exhibition The UltraSuperNew Kura art gallery will showcase British graphic designer Conal Kelly's debut solo exhibition, titled "Body Language." Date & Time Sep 26-Oct 10・11:00-19:00・closed on sundays and mondays Price Free Location UltraSuperNew KURA More Info the exhibit can be viewed by appointment only More Details

Mannat Gandotra Exhibition: Containers of Madness Mannat Gandotra, an up-and-coming painter born in India and based in the UK, presents her vibrant, energetic compositions in a solo exhibition. “Containers of Madness” refers to the idea that visual elements confined within the frame of the canvas are constantly striving to transcend boundaries. Along the way, they collide with and repel one another, while maintaining a precarious sense of harmony. According to Gandotra, her dynamic style stems from an interest in jazz music and the concept of atonality; she is inspired by sounds that reject hierarchical tonal structures, allowing chords and harmonies to emerge unexpectedly within a progression. Ragamala, a genre of Indian miniature painting that captures the melodies and timbres of traditional music, also informs Gandotra’s language. Date & Time Aug 23-Oct 11・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays and Mondays Price Free Location Ota Fine Arts More Details

Chanel Beyond Our Horizons Exhibition Chanel will bring together French and Japanese artisans and industry experts. The Beyond Our Horizons exhibition features over 30 creatives. Date & Time Sep 30-Oct 20・10:00-18:30・last entry at 17:30; fridays, saturdays and days before holidays: 10:00-19:30 (last entry at 18:30) Price Free Location Tokyo City View More Info Advance registration is required More Details

Chanel Lesage: 100 Years of Fashion and Decoration Exhibition Chanel's Lesage: 100 Years of Fashion and Decoration exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of embroidery and tweed house, Lesage. Date & Time Sep 30-Oct 20・10:00-18:30・last entry at 17:30; fridays, saturdays and days before holidays: 10:00-19:30 (last entry at 18:30) Price Free Location Mori Arts Center Gallery More Info Advance registration is required More Details

The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey. Date & Time Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23 Price ¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children Location Mori Art Museum More Info admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted More Details

Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand. Date & Time Sep 01-Nov 11 Price Free Location ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445 More Details

Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. Date & Time Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1500 Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Info Discounts for students More Details

Prism of the Real: Making Art in Japan The Prism of the Real exhibition at the National Art Center Tokyo examines and showcases more than 50 artists from Japan and abroad, looking at both art that emerged from Japan and how Japanese culture has inspired the world between 1989 and 2010. Date & Time Sep 03-Dec 08・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00-20:00, closed on Tuesdays and September 24 Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students Location National Art Center Tokyo More Info Junior high school students or younger are free, guests with disabilities (plus one assistant) will be admitted for free upon presenting ID More Details