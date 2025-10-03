While attractions like Ghibli Park certainly immerse visitors in the whimsical worlds of Studio Ghibli’s beloved films, there are a handful of places in Japan that allow you to visit the real-world locations of these beloved mythical stories.

Tama Hills, located on the west side of Tokyo neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, is the home of Studio Ghibli’s 1994 classic animation Pom Poko.

Directed by animation legend and Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata, Pom Poko was the studio’s ninth theatrical release and tells the story of shape-shifting tanuki raccoon dogs trying to save their forest habitat.

Now these cute characters are taking over Tama Monorail, with a collaboration complete with a tanuki-covered custom train and stamp rally running from October 17 to December 21.

All Aboard the Tanuki Train

During the campaign period, Tama Monorail (also known as the Tama Toshi Monorail) will have four train cars fully wrapped with scenes from the film. The decorated monorail will travel along the entire length of the line, with 19 stops from Kamikitadai Station to Tama Center Station.

On the interior side, you’ll also find hanging posters introducing 30 attractions in the Tama area, with serene nature landscapes and colorful personalities that inspired the artists of Pom Poko. As a peaceful retreat from the concrete jungle of central Tokyo, Tama Hills presents beautiful parks, temples and communities, along with attractions including museums, zoos and theme parks like Sanrio Puroland and Yomiuriland.

Tama Dobutsu Koen Station is also offering a special art gallery showcasing illustrations and concepts from the production of the film.

Stamp Rally Details

For the stamp lovers, the collaboration has a free Pom Poko stamp rally with four stamping locations at Tama Center Station, Tama Dobutsu Koen Station, Tachikawa Kita Station and Kamikitadai Station. The designs feature the Tama Monorail mascot, the black cat Tamao, wearing various costumes that pay homage to the film.

To get started, simply pick up a special stamp sheet at any of the aforementioned stations. Once you collect all four stamps, present them at Tama Center Station or Tachikawa Kita Station to receive an exclusive lenticular card that changes from the tanuki quintet to their disguised human forms.

Get an Exclusive Train Pass

To get the most out of the collaboration and enjoy all that Tama city has to offer, Tama Monorail is offering an exclusive one-day train pass featuring characters from Pom Poko. Costing ¥890 for adults and ¥450 for children, fans can get unlimited rides across the monorail route.

You can pick up your Ghibli train pass from ticket counters at Tama Center Station, Takahatafudo Station, Tachikawa Minami Station, Tachikawa Kita Station and Tamagawa Josui Station. Chuo Daigaki Meisei Daigaki Station will also carry the passes between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. They will be available at Tachihi Station between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The monorail passes also give access to the Tamamono Premium Guide, where you can receive discounts and benefits simply by showing your one-day pass at participating stores along the Tama Monorail route. For a full list of participating facilities, please visit the website.

