Tokyo’s art scene is extensive and vibrant, and there’s always so much to see. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s a list of exhibitions happening in Tokyo that are worth checking out.

The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.

In her second solo exhibition, Swedish artist Josephine Rossing explores the intersection of landscape and poerty at the Hiromart Gallery.

Perrotin Tokyo features Rao Fu at Art Fair Tokyo 2025. His hybrid figures merge Eastern philosophy and European art, offering hypnotic, time-transcending narratives.

Perrotin Tokyo hosts Sara Anstis: Bath, the artist’s first solo show in Japan, featuring oil paintings and drawings that blend surrealism with historical influences.

From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.

Hilma af Klint Art Exhibition Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March. Date & Time Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm Price ¥2300 Location National Museum of Modern Art More Info ¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students More Details

Madhappy x MLB Pop-Up Store Madhappy debuts its MLB capsule collection with the Dodgers and Cubs at Shibuya PARCO. Shop exclusive apparel and enjoy themed drinks at this vibrant pop-up. Date & Time Mar 07-19・11:00-21:00 Price Free Location Shibuya PARCO 1F More Details

Shinichi Kaneko's YumeUtsutsu Shinichi Kaneko explores the theme of "interconnectedness" by symbolically using the intertwined hands and feet depicted in Shunga as visual metaphors. In YumeUtsutsu, the artist investigates moments where dream and reality merge ambiguously, drawing from his own creative experience. Date & Time Mar 07-21・14:00-19:00・Open from 11a.m. on Saturday; Closed on Sundays and Mondays Price Free Location UltraSuperNew Gallery Kura More Details

FIRST LAST by Tomokazu Matsuyama Renowned contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyama presents his first major solo exhibition in Tokyo, “FIRST LAST supported by UNIMAT GROUP,” from March 8 to May 11, 2025, at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Known for his bold colors and dynamic compositions, Matsuyama, who has spent over 25 years in New York’s art scene, showcases around 40 works, including 15 large-scale pieces premiering in Japan. Date & Time Mar 08-May 11・10:00-18:00・Closes at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Days Before Public Holidays Price Free Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Details

Shibuya Fashion Week 2025 Spring × Bunkamura Bunkamura’s spring art program transforms Shibuya with large-scale murals, installations and performances. Part of Shibuya Fashion Week 2025, it explores urban spaces through art, light, and dynamic street culture. Date & Time Mar 13-23・13:00-20:00 Price Free Location Bunkamura More Details

Theatrical Undersurface by Fabien Verschaere French artist Fabien Verschaere debuts in Japan with “Theatrical Undersurface," featuring 18 vibrant watercolors at Institut français Tokyo. Date & Time Mar 19-Apr 11・11:00-19:30・Open until 5:00 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays *Opening day, March 19 (Wed): 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. *Closed on Mondays and public holidays Price Free Location Institut français du Japon - Tokyo More Details

Daikakuji Temple 1150th Anniversary Imperial Art Exhibition Tokyo National Museum is hosting a special exhibition to celebrate the 1150th anniversary of the founding of Daikakuji Temple, the former Imperial Villa in Kyoto. Date & Time Jan 21-Mar 16・21:30-17:00 Price ¥1900 Location Heiseikan, Tokyo National Museum More Info Discounted entry for students and children go free More Details

'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses. Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00) Price ¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport Location WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2 More Details

MOT Collection at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo Celebrate the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th anniversary with MOT Collection, showcasing works by Leiko Ikemura, Mark Manders and more. Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays (if Monday is a holiday, closed on the next weekday) and New Year Holidays (December 28th to January 1st, January 14th, February 25th) Price ¥500 for Adults / ¥400 for University and vocational school students / ¥250 for High school students and those aged 65 and over / Free for Junior high school students and younger Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo More Details

Ryuichi Sakamoto | seeing sound, hearing time Explore Ryuichi Sakamoto’s immersive sound installations in Tokyo, showcasing his avant-garde works and collaborations at MOT from December 21. Date & Time Dec 21, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00 Price General Admission: ¥2,400 / University Students, Vocational Students, and Seniors (65+): ¥1,700 / Middle and High School Students: ¥960 / Elementary School Students and Younger: Free Location MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART TOKYO More Info Closed on Mondays (open on January 13 and February 24), December 28 to January 1, January 14, and February 25. More Details

Brooklyn Museum Ancient Egypt Collection Exhibit at Mori Arts Center Over 150 artifacts from Brooklyn Museum's ancient Egyptian collection are coming to Japan to be displayed at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in their new exhibition, "Unraveling the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt from Brooklyn Museum." Date & Time Jan 25-Apr 06・10:00-18:00・Open 10:00-20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and days before holidays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2600 for adults, ¥1900 for high school/junior high students, ¥1300 for elementary students Location Mori Arts Center Gallery More Info Prices vary for weekends, holidays and advance tickets More Details

Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit. Date & Time Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10 Price ¥4200 Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya More Details