Have you ever wanted to experience the thrill of shoplifting but hate the mundane side effects of being arrested and going to jail? If so, then “盗-TOH-” (meaning “steal” in Japanese), is the perfect event for you.

The unique experiential event where silence is literally golden is back for a second round. 盗-TOH- returns to Tokyo this March, challenging participants to take home products without making a single sound. From March 13 to 16, 2025, TBS Akasaka Blitz Studio will transform into a tension-filled “stealable market” with over 5,000 items up for grabs. The catch? One small noise and you’re immediately escorted out.

The Silent Challenge

Originally conceived by TBS Radio show “脳盗” (Brain Theft) hosted by rapper TaiTan and Shuuhei Tamaki of Mono No Aware, the first 盗-TOH- event was a viral sensation last year. Approximately 1,000 participants lined up for up to four hours for the chance to experience this unusual concept.

The rules are simple yet nerve-wracking: enter the venue, select items you want to take home, and leave without making any sound. The venue is equipped with over 200 highly sensitive microphones that catch even the slightest noise. Make a sound, and your “theft” attempt is immediately terminated.

Each participant or group has just 60 seconds to complete their silent mission. The time constraint adds another layer of difficulty to an already challenging task — moving quickly without creating noise requires remarkable control and concentration.

TaiTan’s advice for participants is characteristically direct: “Come quietly.”

What’s Available To ‘Steal’

This year’s theme is “stealable market,” featuring a chaotic arrangement of products resembling a black market. The selection is impressively diverse:

Premium mattresses and pillows from Brain Sleep (approximately 70 items)

Around 5,000 used books provided by Value Books

Over 10,000 bags of snacks, including the popular Baby Star Ramen from Oyatsu Company

Collaborative apparel items from Fruit of the Loom

Organizers hint that other surprise “spoils” may be hidden throughout the venue, adding to the excitement of discovery.

For groups of participants, there’s an additional strategic element — larger items require teamwork to “steal” successfully. If one team member makes noise and gets eliminated, others can still complete the mission and take home their acquired items.

How To Participate

Learning from the massive lines of the inaugural event, organizers have implemented a time-slot reservation system for a smoother experience. Tickets are available exclusively online starting February 24, 2025, at noon.

Pricing varies based on group size:

Solo participant: ¥1,000

Two people: ¥1,800 (¥900 per person)

Three people: ¥2,400 (¥800 per person)

Four people: ¥2,800 (¥700 per person)

The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays (March 13-14) and from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends (March 15-16), with last entry 30 minutes before closing.

Although be warned, tickets for this year’s event are nearly sold out. It may be best to mark your calendars for next year if you wish to join in.

A Uniquely Japanese Experience

What makes 盗-TOH- particularly fascinating is how it transforms the concept of “stealing” into a legitimate, rule-bound challenge. The event’s disclaimer specifically notes that it “does not promote or condone criminal activities” — rather, it creates a uniquely Japanese blend of tension, skill, and reward.

The event’s popularity is partly due to its highly shareable nature. The first iteration attracted celebrities including comedy duo Bakushō Mondai and other TBS Radio personalities, all eager to experience the thrill of silent “theft.” The concept even garnered recognition at the prestigious ACC Tokyo Creativity Awards 2024, winning two categories — a first in TBS Radio history.

For those looking for unusual Tokyo events this spring, this silent “stealing” experience offers something genuinely unique. Just remember — shhh!

Tickets and additional information available at https://w.pia.jp/t/toh/

Related Posts