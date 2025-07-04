Nothing makes you feel more like the main character than biking through city lights. And although Tokyo is known for its bustling streets, it also offers plenty of fantastic spots for leisurely bike rides as well.

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just looking for an hour of peaceful exploration, here is a list of the best places to go biking in Tokyo. Keep in mind that many of these routes can be crowded on weekends with nicer weather. It’s also a good idea to read up on cycling rules in Japan before setting out.

Scenic Rivers and Natural Escapes

For those seeking longer, more uninterrupted rides with a dose of nature, Tokyo’s extensive riverside cycling paths are ideal.

Arakawa Cycling Road

Overview: One of Tokyo’s longest riverside routes, running for over 75 kilometers from the Kasai Rinkai Park area into Saitama Prefecture, the Arakawa Cycling Road offers a flat and well-maintained route. It’s a favorite among local cyclists for its open spaces and diverse scenery, from urban landscapes to bird-watching spots.

Highlights: Look out for vibrant yellow rapeseed blossoms — a seasonal favorite known as na no hana in Japanese — in spring, sunflowers in summer and cosmos in various shades of pink in autumn. There are also sports facilities and parks along the way for breaks. An early morning ride here offers stunning views of the riverbank illuminated by the rising sun.

What to know: Riders of all levels, from beginners to experienced cyclists looking for distance, will find something to love — but keep in mind that the trail can get busy, especially on weekends.

Tama River Cycling Road

Overview: A picturesque 50-kilometer course running from Haneda Airport to Okutama, the Tama River Cycling Road showcases Tokyo’s transition from urban to suburban landscapes. The car-free road makes it safe for all skill levels.

Highlights: Beautiful cherry blossoms make this a standout route for springtime. There are also plenty of rest areas with toilet facilities and drinking fountains, and opportunities for people-watching thanks to abundant joggers and picnickers.

What to know: Families and those after a leisurely ride with a mix of urban and natural scenery will enjoy this route. However, pedestrians abound, so caution is required. Note that certain sections (notably the Fuchu section) have unique rules to follow.

Sumida River Cycling

Overview: A central Tokyo option stretching between two major tourist destinations — Asakusa and Ryogoku — this Sumida River route takes you along one of the city’s main waterways, passing by landmarks like the Sky Tree and Asahi Beer Tower.

Highlights: Picturesque bridges, views of Tokyo Skytree and the sights of Asakusa turn this route into a great combination of sightseeing and cycling.

What to know: This roughly 3-kilometer route is ideal for those seeking something short and sweet. Note that stretches of the Sumida riverside are off-limits to bikes.

City Rides and Iconic Landmarks

For a unique perspective on Tokyo’s famous sights, these urban routes offer both convenience and incredible photo opportunities.

Imperial Palace Loop

Overview: This roughly 5-kilometer loop in the heart of Tokyo offers a unique contrast between the historical Imperial Palace grounds and the modern skyscrapers of the Marunouchi business district.

Highlights: The Imperial Palace provides plenty to look at, from Sakurada-mon gate (built circa 1620) to the greenery of Hibiya Park.

What to know: A route with many charms, this ride has something for everyone, from tourists and history buffs to cyclists after a short, iconic ride. Note, however, that there are areas around the palace where cycling is not permitted. Also, a shorter, 3-kilometer out-and-back route called the Palace Cycling Course is offered most Sundays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when certain roads are closed to motorized vehicles. Find the schedule here .

Odaiba Marine Park Area

Overview: You’ll find spectacular views of Tokyo Bay and its futuristic cityscape along this waterfront route. It’s also flexible — think of Odaiba Marine Park as just one part of the adventure, and explore the area freely.

Highlights: This route is a delight all day long, but dusk brings with it a special backdrop: Rainbow Bridge and the light-speckled silhouettes of city buildings against the oranges and pinks of sunset. Ride past the Fuji TV building, famed for its attention-grabbing, spherical Hachitama observation deck, and the Gundam statue, and enjoy the view of Tokyo Tower piercing the sky in the distance — all the while enjoying the salty breeze off Tokyo Bay.

What to know: Families, casual riders and anyone seeking iconic views of Tokyo Bay will want to add this route to their itinerary. An important point to note: As amazing as it would be to cycle to Odaiba via Rainbow Bridge, outside of special events, pedaling across the bridge isn’t allowed. You can, however, walk your bike across.

Yamanote Line Loop

Overview: This route is a challenging but rewarding 40-plus-kilometer urban sightseeing adventure that roughly follows the Yamanote train line, taking you through various districts.

Highlights: Touring the Yamanote Line loop by bicycle is a great way to cover a lot of ground and see many different sides of the city; the area offers a diverse cross section of Tokyo, from commercial hubs to quieter neighborhoods.

What to know: If you’re an experienced urban cyclist looking for a longer, more adventurous ride, the Yamanote Line loop is for you. However, as it requires navigating city traffic and intersections, it may not be suitable for beginners.

Parks and Local Paths

For a more relaxed cycling experience within green spaces, Tokyo’s parks offer dedicated routes perfect for families and beginners.

Komazawa Olympic Park

Overview: This historic park, a venue for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, features a safe cycling path that runs for roughly 2 kilometers around the park.

Highlights: Amenities abound here, with bicycle rental stations providing easy access to the necessary equipment for a ride. Also, you’ll find plenty of comfortable cafés and rest areas.

What to know: Komazawa Olympic Park is perfect for families with children, beginners and anyone looking for a safe, contained environment in which to enjoy a cycle. It even has special areas for young children to practice traveling on two wheels.

Inokashira Park (Kichijoji)

Overview: A popular, picturesque park in Kichijoji, one of Tokyo’s most charming neighborhoods, Inokashira offers a serene setting for cycling along the shore of its large pond and beyond.

Highlights: The park offers rowboat, paddleboat and swan boat rentals — perfect for a lazy break on the water — and is famous for its fantastic cherry blossoms in spring. The Ghibli Museum is also nearby (tickets must be purchased in advance).

What to know: Inokashira Park is the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely ride, whether solo, with your partner or as a family. That said, it can get incredibly crowded on weekends and holidays, and is especially packed with people during the cherry blossom season.

Cycling Spots Beyond Central Tokyo

Tamako Cycling Road and Lake Tama Loop (Western Tokyo)

This car-free and mostly flat route takes you down the Tamako Cycling Road from around Musashi-Sakai/Tanashi all the way to Sayama Park (approximately 10 kilometers). Then, if you so desire, you can extend your ride with a loop around Lake Tama (approximately 12 kilometers). It’s a tranquil — and decently long — escape, clocking in at around 32 kilometers there and back. A few things to note: You will need to cross multiple streets, navigate around dozens of traffic bollards and keep an eye out for pedestrians, who share the path.

Miura Peninsula (Kanagawa Prefecture)

The Miura Peninsula boasts beautiful coastal scenery and is accessible by train, though you will need to pack your bicycle into a bike bag for the trip. The Misaki Port area offers the best cycling — and food. (Misaki Port is a center for deep-sea fishing, and the sashimi served locally is exquisite.) Note that other areas of the Miura Peninsula are much more traffic-dense and are thus better enjoyed by experienced cyclists.

Mount Takao and Beyond

For cyclists seeking inclines and mountain scenery, areas like Takao offer a gentle introduction to hill climbing, with further routes leading into the more challenging mountains of Kanagawa, Yamanashi and Saitama prefectures.

Bike Rental Information

There are many bicycle rental stations across Japan, many of which are accessed via app. Brick-and-mortar rent-a-cycle shops may offer more options.

Docomo Bike Share

Docomo Bike Share is an extensive bike-sharing service with numerous docks across 10 central Tokyo wards (including Shinjuku and Shibuya).

Locations: Too many to list .

Benefits: Availability of electric-assist bicycles, perfect for navigating Tokyo’s gentle inclines. Easy to register online and unlock bikes via app or desktop.

Pricing: Daily and weekly plans available.

Perfect for: Spontaneous rides, short commutes and exploring specific neighborhoods.

Tokyobike

Tokyobike is a globally recognized Japanese bicycle manufacturer known for its minimalist and comfortable commuter bikes.

Locations: Rental shops in various charming neighborhoods, like Kiyosumi-Shirakawa, Nakameguro, Kichijoji and Yanaka.

Benefits: High-quality, stylish bikes. Cafés at some locations, perfect for a pre-ride coffee.

Pricing: Standard daily rate, though multiday rentals are available.

Perfect for: Leisurely rides through specific areas, with a focus on comfort and style.

CycleTrip (Akihabara)

CycleTrip is a popular rental store offering a wide range of bicycles, from electric-assist bikes to high-performance road bikes.

Locations: Akihabara

Benefits: Centrally located in Chiyoda city (near Akihabara Station). Knowledgeable staff to help you choose the right bike and gear.

Pricing: Daily, weekly and monthly plans available.

Perfect for: Serious cyclists looking for road bikes or those wanting more advanced options.

Guided Bike Tours

Various companies like Soshi’s Tokyo Bike Tour and Tokyo Backstreets Bicycle Tour offer guided tours that take you through different facets of Tokyo, often exploring hidden gems and local insights.

Benefits: English-speaking guides for historical and cultural context. Usually include bikes and helmets. Great for those who prefer not to navigate on their own.

Examples: Tours exploring central Tokyo landmarks, riverside areas or local backstreets.

Perfect for: First-time visitors, those who want an organized experience and anyone seeking local perspectives.

Cycling Rules and Safety Tips

Japan continues to refine its laws regarding cycling, so even if you’ve cycled here before, you should take some time to review the rules — and the penalties for not following them.

Ride on the left: Japan drives and cycles on the left side of the road. Always stick to this.

Use sidewalks judiciously: While it’s common to see people cycling on sidewalks in residential areas, generally, you should ride on the road. Exceptions exist for children and older cyclists, as well as for certain roads. Be extra cautious on shared pedestrian roads, as you may be held responsible in case of an accident.

Give pedestrians priority: Pedestrians always have the right of way. Be mindful, especially when crossing shared paths or entering busy areas.

Obey traffic signals: All traffic lights and signs must be obeyed. Do not run red lights.

Use a light at night: A white front light and a red rear light or reflector are required when cycling after dark.

Leave electronics and umbrellas in your bag: It’s illegal to cycle with headphones or earphones, while using a cellphone or while holding an umbrella.



Cycle sober: Riding under the influence of alcohol is not only dangerous, it can lead to a hefty fine — and even imprisonment.

Turn right responsibly: Cyclists are expected to turn right using a hook turn. This is basically a two-part turn, where you cross the road, stop and wait for the light to change, and then cross the second road to complete your turn.

Wear a helmet: Helmets are highly recommended for your safety. In addition, not wearing one can affect compensation in the case of an accident or injury.

Park carefully: Illegally parked bikes can be impounded, so be sure to use designated bicycle parking areas — or risk returning to your bicycle to find it gone.

Find more information on cycling rules in Japan here.

