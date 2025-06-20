Securing tickets for Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture is notoriously difficult. Eager fans and tourists are often left on an extensive digital waiting line, competing over the limited reservations. Not to mention that the park is located about a 3-hour train ride from the center of Tokyo.

If you couldn’t get your hands on the coveted theme park tickets, don’t fret. Though there’s plenty of Ghibli magic to be experienced throughout Tokyo, the newest attraction on the block stands out, as it invites guests to directly step inside Hayao Miyazaki’s fantastical worlds. The Tokyo-exclusive Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition (website in Japanese only) lifts our favorite characters off the screen and into an interactive space, with three-dimension recreations of some of the most iconic Studio Ghibli scenes.

The exhibit runs from May 27 to September 23, 2025. Here’s everything to know — getting tickets, how to get there and what to expect once you arrive.

List of Contents: About the Exhibit Watch An Exclusive Short Film Exhibition Merchandise How to Buy Tickets

About the Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition

The Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition is being hosted inside Warehouse Terrada’s B&C Hall. The venue is located in the Tennozu Isle, situated between Shinagawa and Odaiba, which is accessible by either the Tokyo Monorail or Rinkai Haneda Airport line. The isle is often nicknamed as the “art and design island” — a little artsy hub where you can enjoy cutting-edge galleries, stock up on art supplies and grab a bite complimented by peaceful seaside dining. The surrounding area, with its steady waves and full docks, pairs well with the serenity and tranquil moments that Studio Ghibli has come to masterfully interject and be renowned for. At the entrance of the exhibit, you’ll find Ponyo sprinting atop a tower of fish to greet you in.

The exhibit originally debuted in 2003 and now, after 22 long years, it’s making its much-anticipated comeback. Running until September 23, the gallery features several large models recreating famous movie moments, including scenes from My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and Pom Poko.

The models use various visual elements and techniques to add a sense of wonder to the figures. Dancing strips of paper placed on top of the light fixtures give the illusion of komorebi blanketing Totoro and Mei as they nap in the forest. Intricately arranged food scraps and garbage in the Spirited Away model subtly cast the ominous monstrous shadow of No Face following the banquet at Yubaba’s bath house. Creaky and slightly unsteady mechanisms bring out the charming choreography of Howl’s expressive moving castle.

Various interactive photo spots can also be found through the exhibition. Interactive spots include areas where you can pet Moon the cat on a train, just as Shizuku did in Whisper of the Heart, or to confront the humanoid shapeshifting heron from Ghibli’s most recent release, The Boy and the Heron.

Coming to the gallery alone or need a helping hand for a group photo? Staff members are available at each interactive photo spot to snap your perfect shot.

On top of the impressive 3D models, the exhibit also covers extensive history on how Studio Ghibli’s films reached the hearts of millions of people across the globe. A significant portion of the attraction is dedicated to explaining international distribution plans and the translation/dubbing process. International theatrical posters adorn the walls of the gallery, showing the global enthusiasm of fans.

Conclude your visit to the exhibit at the Porco Rosso Piccolo-inspired warehouse, where you’ll find a recreation of the Savoia S-21 flying boat.

Watch An Exclusive Short Film

The exhibit is running a special screening of the short animated film Kuso no Sora Tobu Kikaitachi (Imaginary Flying Machines). Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, and accompanied by the ever-beautiful music of Joe Hisaishi, the short film was created in 2002 for the Ghibli Museum in Mikata.

Exhibition Merchandise

There are some exclusive goods available at the exhibit’s gift shop, along with other merchandise from the Ghibli Museum and Donguri Republic. Exhibit-exclusive items include t-shirts inspired by Porco Rosso, bookmarks depicting all of the featured characters and an official catalogue book with 112 pages full of photos from the exhibit and interviews from Studio Ghibli’s history.

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the Ghibli 3D Model Exhibition cost ¥1900 for adults, ¥1600 for junior and senior high school students and ¥1200 for elementary school students. You must have an advance reservation with a specific date and time selected prior to your visit; there is no same-day entry. The venue is open from 9:30 to 20:00, with last admission at 19:00. The first reservation time slot starts at 9:30 and the last slot is at 18:00. You can purchase through L-Ticket and pick up your ticket at a Lawson convenience store.

A special limited-quantity ticket will be sold starting on June 27. Presented in collaboration with Nippon Television, the ticket includes a ham ramen meal as seen in Ponyo. This special ticket costs ¥2900 for adults, ¥2600 for junior and senior high school students and ¥2200 for elementary school students. Ramen vouchers can be exchanged up to three hours after the admission time written on the ticket. To purchase the special ticket, select the “tickets with benefits” option when ordering on L-Ticket.