If you’re in Tokyo for the first time, it’s easy to stick to visiting the most popular tourist spots. While places like the Shibuya crossing, Asakusa and Harajuku are no doubt iconic, Tokyo has a plethora of quieter neighborhoods that exude charm. Although the list we’ve compiled is by no means “undiscovered” or exhaustive, here are a few areas you should check out for a change of pace.

Yanaka

Yanaka, part of the Yanesen area — which also includes Nezu, Sendagi and Hongo — is a rare survivor of Tokyo’s wartime bombings and post-war modernization. This charming district offers a palpable sense of old Tokyo, with its narrow alleyways, traditional wooden houses and a slower pace of life.

Yanaka Ginza: This is a bustling, nostalgic shopping street lined with local shops, traditional snack stalls (try the menchi katsu — fried minced meat cutlet — at Niku no Sato ) and charming cafes. Check out our Foodie’s Guide to Yanaka for details.

Tennoji Temple: Yanaka is also home to numerous temples perfect for a peaceful stroll. Tennoji Temple, with its bronze Buddha statue, is a notable highlight.

Town of Cats: Known for its feline residents, Yanaka is a delight for cat lovers. Keep an eye out for cat-themed art, shops and real cats lounging around.

Shimokitazawa

Shimokitazawa offers a distinctly bohemian atmosphere. A magnet for artists, musicians and young creatives, it’s known for its eclectic mix of vintage clothing stores, independent record shops, cozy cafes and live music venues.

Koenji

Koenji offers a grungier, more alternative vibe than its slightly more polished counterpart, Shimokitazawa. It’s a hub for punk rock, independent music and a thriving second-hand scene, attracting a younger, artsier crowd. The area also has a cozier, neighborly feeling due to its long-established eateries and friendly shop owners.

Kagurazaka

Kagurazaka, once a prominent geisha district, seamlessly blends Japanese and European aesthetics. Its narrow, stone-paved alleys evoke a sense of nostalgia, while its upscale boutiques and renowned restaurants speak to its contemporary allure.

Hidden Restaurants: Explore the alleys to discover some of Tokyo’s finest French restaurants. Le Mange-Tout and L’éterre are fancy establishments, while Bolt and Loiseau de France are popular bistro options.

Historic Atmosphere: Wander through cobbled alleys like Kakurenbo Yokocho and Hyogo Yokocho, and visit traditional ryotei (high-class Japanese restaurants) such as Kaga and Yumeji .

Boutique Shopping: Kagurazaka’s main street, Kagurazaka-dori is pedestrian friendly and fashionable, lined with a number of unique stores.

Tranquil Escapes: The area also boasts beautiful temples and shrines, such as Zenkokuji Temple and Akagi Shrine .

Kichijoji

Consistently ranked as one of Tokyo’s most desirable places to live, Kichijoji offers a balanced blend of urban convenience and natural beauty. It’s a popular spot for locals, yet is often overlooked by international tourists.

Inokashira Park: A sprawling, picturesque park with a large pond where you can rent swan boats, Inokashira is a popular spot for cherry blossom viewing. It’s also home to the Ghibli Museum (advance tickets required).

Ghibli Vibes: We have a whole guide on Studio Ghibli-inspired things to do in Kichijoji , including Totoro-shaped cream puffs.

Harmonica Alley (Harmonica Yokocho): This is a charming network of narrow alleyways filled with tiny izakaya, bars and shops.

Shopping and Dining: Kichijoji boasts a wide array of shops, from department stores to independent boutiques, and a diverse range of restaurants and cafés catering to all tastes. Check out our guide to Kichijoji coffee shops .

