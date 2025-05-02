A Ukrainian model based in Thailand recently claimed that she saw a pair of eyes staring at her from under her bed in a hotel she was staying at in Tokyo. Posting a video on Instagram, Natalisi Taksisi said she returned to the room after a day of sightseeing and noticed a “weird smell.”

Initially, she thought it was her hair or the bedsheets. However, she then realized it was coming from below. Leaning down, she saw a man looking up. at her. According to Taksisi, he climbed out and stared at her for three seconds. She screamed, and he followed suit before escaping.

No Cameras in the Hotel

The model was staying at APA Hotel & Resort Ryogoku Eki Tower. She felt safe there because APA is a well-known hotel chain and both the floor and room can only be accessed with a key card. Taksisi said she asked staff how it happened yet wasn’t given an answer. It was her second night in the room.



On her Instagram page, Taksisi posted footage of the police in her room. She was informed that the building didn’t have cameras, so the man was unlikely to be caught. A USB cable and power bank were found under her bed. Fearing for her safety, the traveler moved to another hotel.

Natalisi Taksisi Refunded, But Compensation Request Rejected

She reached out to the booking company, Agoda, and was allegedly offered $178 in coupons. Unsatisfied, she contacted the hotel directly and was eventually refunded the $600 (around ¥80,000) she paid for three nights. Her request for $1,600 (about ¥230,000) in compensation, though, was rejected.

Thousands of people commented on Taksisi’s video on Instagram and TikTok, with some questioning whether she was telling the truth. She responded with a message on Thursday, stating that she didn’t share her story for fame, but because it happened.

“I love Japan,” she added. “This story is not against the country. But I will always stand by the truth — even when it hurts. To those who support me: thank you. To those who don’t believe me: I understand. I only ask you to imagine how it felt to be in my place.”

