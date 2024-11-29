In this week’s news roundup we report on a fire that killed two people at the home of LDP lawmaker Kuniko Inoguchi. Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito is under fire again, but has denied allegations that he violated the election law. Executives at Shikoku Bank have vowed to commit suicide if they are found guilty of financial misconduct. The funerals of Princess Yuriko and Yasuomi Hashimura take place in Tokyo and New York, respectively. And in sport, the Japan rugby team are hammered by England.

LDP Lawmaker’s Husband and Daughter Remain Unaccounted f or Following Fire at Their Home

Police confirmed that two people died following a fire at the home of LDP lawmaker Kuniko Inoguchi in Tokyo’s Bunkyo ward on Wednesday night. One person was found dead at the scene while the other was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. The bodies have yet to be positively identified.



The deceased are believed to be the politician’s 80-year-old husband, Takashi Inoguchi, a professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, and her eldest daughter, who is in her 30s. They were captured by a security camera entering the apartment building separately at around 5 p.m. Both remain unaccounted for.

Motohiko Saito Denies Violating Election Law

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito denied allegations that he violated the election law by involving a public relations agency to run his social media campaign in the prefecture’s recent gubernatorial race. Under the law, paying remunerations for campaign activities could be considered vote-buying.

Saito said the approximately ¥700,000 yen he paid to the PR company Merchu Inc. was a “legitimate payment.” He claimed he paid the company for posters and other goods produced for campaigning. Saito reclaimed his position as Hyogo governor earlier this month despite accusations of power harassment.

Shikoku Bank Executives Pledge To ‘Commit Suicide’ if Found Guilty of Financial Misconduct

Executives at Shikoku Bank have taken a startling vow to “commit suicide” if found guilty of financial misconduct. The bold declaration, signed by 23 senior officials, including the president, was published on the bank’s website. The message was clear: uphold the bank’s ethical principles, or pay with your life.

A screenshot of the pledge, shared by an account on X , attracted international attention. It stated: “Anyone employed by this bank who has stolen money or caused others to steal from the bank will pay for it with his or her own property and then commit suicide.”

Princess Yuriko’s Funeral Ceremony Held at Toshimagaoka Cemetery

Princess Yuriko was laid to rest on Tuesday at Toshimagaoka Cemetery in Tokyo’s Bunka ward. Her granddaughter, Princess Akiko, served as the chief mourner at the ceremony, which is called Renso-no-Gi. There were 481 people in attendance, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Crown Prince Fumihito, Crown Princess Kiko and Princess Aiko.

In line with custom, the emperor and empress, as well as former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, did not attend. Princess Yuriko, the great aunt of Emperor Naruhito, died on November 15 at St. Luke’s International Hospital. Aged 101, she was the oldest member of the imperial family.

Visionary Photographer Yasuomi Hashimura Pushed to His Death in New York

The funeral of visionary Japanese-American photographer Yasuomi Hashimura took place in New York on Sunday. Hashimura was reportedly pushed to his death on a street in Manhattan by a homeless man at approximately 8:25 p.m. on October 22 and sadly passed away earlier this month. He was 79.



The suspect was arrested a day after the incident. He has subsequently been charged with manslaughter. The two men didn’t know each other. Hashimura worked for several major brands, such as Coca-Cola, Absolut and Panasonic, helping to elevate commercial imagery into an art form.

Eddie Jones Believes Heavy Defeats Are the ‘Sort of Experiences’ Japan Need

Japan were hammered 59-14 by England at Twickenham on Sunday. It’s the third time in four games that they’ve conceded more than 50 points. Coach Eddie Jones doesn’t seem to concerned, though, as he believes, “They’re the sort of experiences this team needs.” Since he took over, Japan have lost seven out of 11 tests.

In men’s European soccer, Takefusa Kubo scored and assisted in Real Sociedad’s 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League. Daizen Maeda struck a delighter equalizer for Celtic in their 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League. Compatriot Kyogo Furuhashi netted in the Hoops’ 4-1 win over Hearts three days earlier. There were also goals this week for Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Tomoki Iwata (Birmingham), Yuito Suzuki (Brøndby) and Yosuke Furukawa (Górnik Zabrze).

