The health ministry recently announced that over 20,000 babies in Japan were born to foreign parents in 2024, a record high. It accounts for more than 3% of all last year’s newborns in the country, which is also a record. Yet, while the number of foreign children – defined as the offspring of non-Japanese parents or an unmarried foreign mother — rises, Japanese births continue to fall. For the first time since records began, the number fell below 700,000 in 2024.

Number of Babies Born to Foreign Parents in Japan Rose By More Than 3,000 Last Year

Just 686,061 babies were born here last year, 44,227 fewer than in 2023. It marked the ninth consecutive year of decline. The total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime based on current birth rates — also fell to a record low of 1.15. During the same period, 22,878 foreign children were born in Japan, an increase of more than 3,000 from the previous year.

While 3% of the total number of Japan’s births doesn’t sound particularly high, the rising number of foreign babies here seems to have rattled several netizens. “Instead of making Japan comfortable for foreigners to live in, create an environment where Japanese people can have children,” posted one X user. Another wrote, “In 10 years, the name Japan will remain, but it will be a completely different country. That’s how it’ll be as long as the LDP-Komeito coalition continues.”

Foreign Nationals May Exceed 10% of Japan’s Population by 2040

Immigration to Japan is projected to increase in the future due to the country’s severe population decline and aging society. Speaking at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo in July, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said, “By around 2040, we must be prepared for the possibility that foreign nationals may exceed 10% of Japan’s population.” The following month, he released a report on Japan’s policy for accepting foreigners, summarizing key discussion points that need to be addressed.

