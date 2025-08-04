A member of the recently formed idol group Pretty Chuu has allegedly filed a police report after claiming she was sexually assaulted and secretly filmed by Taichi Saito, the long-time boyfriend of the group’s producer, Yurinya. The news was first leaked on X last Friday by a YouTuber who goes by the name of Korekore. He posted that 19-year-old Shuna Amamiya alleges she was “secretly undressed and filmed by Taichi” and was impregnated after being “assaulted while sleeping.”

Yurinya Responds to the Allegations

Yurinya, an influencer with more than 430,00 followers on Instagram, responded to the allegations with a statement on Friday. “I am deeply saddened and feel a strong sense of responsibility that someone I trusted, Taichi Saito, committed such an extremely irresponsible and inconsiderate act,” she wrote. “As a producer and an individual, I want to make it clear that I strongly denounce his actions and have completely severed all personal and professional ties with him.”

The following day, Korekore posted a follow-up message on X, stating that Amamiya claimed “there was no consent” and that she was “in a drunken state.” However, according to Korekore, Saito alleges that they kissed and “it was consensual.” Amamiya has reportedly requested medical records in order to clarify whether the pregnancy was related to the alleged assault or a previous relationship she was in. She told Korekore there was “no falsehood” in her claims and that she has decided to withdraw from the music industry.

Pretty Chuu Removes Saito From Management Team

Also on Saturday, Pretty Chuu uploaded an apology letter on its official X page. “Due to the inappropriate behavior of Taichi Saito, one of the group’s managers, we have decided to remove him from Pretty Chuu’s management team,” read the statement. It added, “Shuna Amamiya has requested to leave Pretty Chuu, and we have accepted this request… From now on, the management team, including producer Yurinya, will do our best to support the activities of the five members.”

Pretty Chuu debuted in June with the song “Oshihen Cancel.”

Related Posts