VTuber fans, it’s time to show the world who your oshi really is with the latest Nijisanji EN x SmileyWorld collaboration! Unlike other factions under the Nijisanji umbrella, the “EN” group features their global talents that predominantly create content in English. For this specific collaboration, we’re looking at Hex Haywire, Millie Parfait, Reimu Endou, Sonny Brisko and Vox Akuma!

Caps, Jackets and Shirts Galore!

Indulge in some shiny V-Tuber threads such as these t-shirts (¥5,400) bearing chalk-like drawings of the V-Tubers themselves. The art style employed truly gives it a handmade feel as though they were drawn by your very own oshi. The black version really pops with an almost neon-like effect while the white one would be perfect for summer.

While it might be too hot for the time being, you can stock up on these reversible jackets (¥23,500) for upcoming autumn and winter months. There are five types in total, each with its own unique color. The fact that there are two designs also basically means you’re getting two jackets for the price of one.

If you’d prefer a smaller item to be more subtle, there are clear pouches (¥3,700), caps (¥5,800), cushion keychains (¥1,700) and tote bags (¥5,400) that can simply accentuate an existing outfit. The tote bags aren’t reversible but they are lined with color fabric and patterns on the inside for a very premium feel.

Full Collaboration Information

You’ll be able to pre-order items from both the Nijisanji Official Store and the Nijisanji EN Official Store. If you want to take a look at the goods before buying, samples will also be on display at the Nijisanji Department Store Pop-Up at Seibu Shibuya from July 20.

Nijisanji Department Store Details and Location

Date : July 20 – August 18, 2024

Location : Seibu Shibuya Store, Movida Building 6th floor 21-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0042

Business Hours: 11:00-21:00 *Last admission 20:30*

For more information, check out the official website here.