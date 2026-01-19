On Sunday evening, Economic Security Minister Kimi Onoda updated her X account to warn against false information being spread about her on social media. Commenting on footage that popped up on her Instagram page, she said, “Even just from this one video, there are so many false claims that I could go on forever…” She then corrected some of those claims.

Kimi Onoda Says Social Media Posts About Her Are False

“I’ve never studied to be a VTuber. I can’t build computers and I have never even swapped out a graphics card,” wrote Onoda. The last point was in reference to the claim that she replaced her graphics card so that she could watch her favorite VTuber in high-definition. She added, “Again, I have absolutely zero knowledge or experience with VTubers.”

Onoda was also keen to stress that cosplaying was not her hobby, though said she “did it a few times” in her student days and that the photo shown was “just a promotional picture from trying on dresses at the ‘Yumiko Igarashi Art Museum’ in Kurashiki city.” As for her being a biker, she stated that she doesn’t own a bike or have a motorcycle license. The picture of her posing with a motorbike was taken at a self-defense forces event.

“They take old photos or just random images and arbitrarily create a fake profile, spreading completely made-up information. It’s honestly just a huge nuisance. To prevent them from getting a taste for making money off these fake videos, please just ignore them and don’t watch,” wrote Onoda on X.

About Kimi Onoda

Born in Chicago to a Japanese mother and an American father, Onoda moved to Okayama Prefecture, at the age of 1. Her mother brought her up alone as her father abandoned the family, leaving no child support. While at university, she acquired a high school teacher’s license in civics, but then went on to work at a video game company.

In 2011, she began her political career when she was elected as an assembly member in Tokyo’s Kita ward. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi appointed her as economic security minister when she announced her first Cabinet in October. She was also assigned to promote a society of “well-ordered and harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals.” In November, Onoda said that authorities will “create a situation in which foreigners who do bad things will no longer exist in Japan.”

