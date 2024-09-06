In this week’s news roundup we have the latest on Nippon Steel’s proposed takeover of U.S. Steel. Himeji Castle plans to increase entrance fees for non-locals. And anti-whaling activist Paul Watson claims that authorities in Tokyo are seeking to make an example of him as a Greenland court extends his detention. In sport, the Japanese rugby wheelchair team win their first ever Paralympic title. Naoya Inoue defeats Ireland’s TJ Doheny. Shohei Ohtani edges closer to the 50-50 mark. And the Japanese men’s soccer team hammer China 7-0.

U.S. Steel Warns of Job Losses if Nippon Steel Take Over Falls Through

According to sources familiar with the matter, the United States President Joe Biden is preparing to block Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel due to national security concerns. It’s a controversial move that the company says may lead to staff cuts. It could also be forced to move its headquarters from Pittsburgh if the merger falls apart. “We want elected leaders and other key decision makers to recognize the benefits of the deal as well as the unavoidable consequences if the deal fails,” said U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt in a press release on Wednesday.

Nippon Steel announced plans to buy U.S. Steel in a deal worth nearly $15 billion last December. The Japanese company recently said it would invest more than $2.7 billion to replace and upgrade facilities. “Those investments are subject to the closing of the transaction with U.S. Steel and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. A stand-alone U.S. Steel would not make the same financial commitments,” the American producer said in a statement. Speaking at a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh two days earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris said that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned and operated. Donald Trump agrees.

Himeji Castle Set To Increase Fees for Non-Locals

The government of Himeji is considering doubling or even tripling admission fees for Himeji Castle for people who don’t live in the area. It is also considering a premium ticket plan for foreign tourists, which would include discounts for nearby restaurants and a luggage storage service. The additional revenue would help fund essential conservation efforts. Before a final decision is made, the local government plans to get feedback from Himeji residents, tourism stakeholders and visitors to the city. If approved, the goal is to introduce the new admission fees as early as spring 2026.

“Himeji Castle has more buildings designated as national treasures or important cultural properties than any other castle in Japan, and admission fees are an important source of funding to preserve and pass the castle on,” said one of the officials. The plan is different to the one proposed by Himeji Mayor Hideyasu Kiyomoto earlier this year. Speaking at an international symposium in June, he said the city was considering “quadrupling” entry fees exclusively for foreign tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site. His remarks triggered a fierce debate, with some describing the idea as “xenophobic.”

Greenland Court Extends Detention of Paul Watson

On Wednesday, a court in Greenland ruled that anti-whaling activist Paul Watson must remain in custody until October 2, pending a decision to extradite him to Japan. The Canadian-American environmental, conservation and animal rights activist was detained in July under an international arrest warrant issued by Japan in 2012. The 73-year-old, who gained fame on the reality TV show Whale Wars, was accused of causing damage to a Japanese whaling ship, obstructing business and injuring a crew member during an encounter in Antarctic waters in February 2010. He was arrested in Greenland’s capital of Nuuk after disembarking the John Paul DeJoria ship.

“This is about revenge for a television show that extremely embarrassed Japan in the eyes of the world,” Watson told the courtroom. “What happened in the Southern Ocean is documented by hundreds of hours of video. I think a review of all the video and of all the documentation will exonerate me from the accusations.” Speaking to AFP, Watson claimed that Tokyo has a vendetta against him. “They want to set an example that you don’t mess around with their whaling.” A founding member of Greenpeace, Watson is the former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

Japan Defeat the U.S. for First Ever Wheelchair Rugby Gold at Paralympics

For the first time ever, Japan are the wheelchair rugby Paralympic champions. On Monday, they defeated the U.S. 48-41 in a tense final at the Champs de Mars Arena to claim gold. It’s their third successive medal in the sport after third-place finishes in Rio and Tokyo. Katsuya Hashimoto, 22, led the scoreboard with 19 tries, while captain Yukinobu Ike, 44, went over the line 16 times. After receiving his medal, Ike held it towards the sky. It was his way of dedicating the victory to his three friends who died in an accident when he was 19.

Also on Monday, Sarina Satomi and Daiki Kajiwara both defended their titles in wheelchair badminton. On Thursday, the Japan men’s goalball team won their first ever gold at the Paralympics. Yuto Sano scored the golden goal to give them a 4-3 victory over Ukraine. In wheelchair tennis, Yui Kamiji and Manami Tanaka topped the podium after defeating Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot in the women’s doubles final. Kamiji and Tokito Oda have both reached their respective singles finals. Natsuki Wada became Japan’s first para table tennis winner. The country’s other golds, thus far, have come in the pool from Takayuki Suzuki and Keiichi Kimura.

What Next for Pound-for-Pound Star Naoya Inoue After TJ Doheny Victory?

It wasn’t the dramatic win fans at the Ariake Arena were hoping for, but it was still another impressive victory nonetheless. Naoya Inoue remains the undisputed world super-bantamweight champion after TJ Doheny quit in the seventh round on Tuesday because of an apparent back injury. The Irishman put up a good fight, but it was the Japanese man nicknamed “The Monster” who controlled the contest. Inoue’s body shots took their toll on Doheny, and he always seemed one step ahead of his opponent as he improved his career record to 28-0. The question now is what next?

Speaking after the fight, legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum said: “I told him it was another great performance. I understand he’ll be coming back here to Tokyo to defend his title again at the end of the year. And then we’re taking him to the United States for a big celebration in Las Vegas.” Arum was later asked by Boxing Scene’s Lance Pugmire about a potential opponent in the U.S. He replied, “Best guy available. It’s got to be a big thing because we’re going to bring thousands of people to Las Vegas from Japan. It’s going to be something really special.”

Ohtani Edges Closer to Historic 50-50 Mark

Last Friday, Shohei Ohtani became the first player in the history of Major League Baseball (MLB) to achieve 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a single season. The following day, he hit his 44th homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-6. On Monday, he managed a remarkable three steals in his side’s 11-6 victory over the same opponents. That put him on 44-46 for the campaign. So, is he going to become the first member of the 50-50 club? ESPN experts seem to think so. Eighteen were asked if he would reach the target, 16 replied “yes.”