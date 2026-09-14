A baby crying through the night. A parent exhausted, worried about disturbing the neighbors and unsure where to turn for help. In Japan, a new kind of late-night refuge is emerging for those lonely hours. Known as yona-ki cafes, or “nighttime crying cafes,” these places give parents a place to bring their babies, take a break, have something to drink and talk with others going through the same experience.

Inspired in part by a popular online manga, the cafes are emerging as communities seek ways to ease the isolation of raising young children. For parents who feel they are facing the night alone, they offer something simple but powerful: a place where they can find company, understanding and a reminder that they are not alone, without having to worry about keeping a crying baby quiet.

Tomosu Cafe

That sense of support is on display at Tomosu Cafe in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, where parents, including fathers with babies, can drink coffee and talk with a member of the cafe staff who has a nursing qualification. The cafe has a space where people can lie down and rest, as well as toys for children, giving families room to relax while their children play nearby.

A 33-year-old office worker who visited with her three-month-old daughter said she had been looking for a place where she could talk about the worries that had been building since becoming a mother. “This is my first time raising a child, and I’m full of anxiety,” she explained. “Just knowing that there is somewhere I can go for advice makes me feel reassured.”

Nighttime Crying Cafes: Somewhere To Turn During the Long Hours of the Night

During the day, Tomosu Cafe operates as a regular cafe, but from 9 p.m. Wednesdays to 1 a.m. Thursdays, it becomes a nighttime crying cafe. Launched in June by Parent Base-Sagamihara, an NPO supporting families, the service is free for parents and grandparents raising preschool-age children. They can seek advice on babies’ nighttime crying, child development, postpartum health problems and financial worries.

Yuka Mizuuchi, 40, a public health nurse who heads the organization, says that some parents feel they have nowhere to turn during the long hours of the night. “At night, some parents even put their children in the car and go out so that their crying won’t disturb the neighbors. I hope this can become a place where people who are struggling with parenting can take a break.”

The Night-Crying Hut

One reason the idea has spread is a manga that resonated with parents who knew the loneliness of nighttime parenting. Written and illustrated by Japanese artist Kanemoto, Yonaki Goya (“The Night-Crying Hut”) was first shared on social media in 2017. It imagined a comforting nighttime sanctuary where exhausted parents could bring their crying babies to rest. It later became a web manga and was published as a book.

The manga’s vision struck a chord with readers who had experienced the same loneliness. Around 2024, people began reaching out to Kanemoto with comments such as, “I wish there were a place like Yonaki Goya. I want to create one.” Some of those ideas eventually moved beyond the page, inspiring real-world spaces where parents and children could gather at night.

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