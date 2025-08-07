Junko Mihara, Minister of State for Policies Related to Children, a former pop star and member of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s cabinet, is under fire after photos surfaced that appeared to show her posing with a senior yakuza member at a 2009 golf tournament.

According to a report from the tabloid News Post Seven, Mihara also allegedly attended a year-end party hosted by the same crime figure, where witnesses say she performed several of her songs in front of an audience that included gang members. The revelations have sparked public outrage and deepened the crisis engulfing the already fragile Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

List of Contents: Background: From Pop Idol to Policy Chief Mihara’s Office Denies Wrongdoing Crisis at the Core of the Cabinet Related Posts

Background: From Pop Idol to Policy Chief

Mihara rose to fame in the late 1970s as a rebellious high schooler in the TV show Mr. Kinpachi in Class 3Bi, later launching a successful pop music career. After surviving cervical cancer, she became a vocal advocate for healthcare and elder care reform.

She entered politics in 2010, winning a seat in the House of Councillors. Her ascent was backed by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, a key political mentor to current Prime Minister Ishiba. Mihara was appointed to the cabinet under Ishiba’s administration, taking on the high-stakes role of Minister of State for Policies Related to Children.

Her portfolio includes tackling Japan’s declining birthrate, child poverty, abuse prevention and early childhood education. Her alleged ties to organized crime figures now directly undermine the credibility of her office, critics say.

Mihara’s Office Denies Wrongdoing

When first contacted, Mihara expressed confusion and asked for written questions. Her office later issued a statement:

“During her time in the entertainment industry, Ms. Mihara attended various events arranged by her management agency, which she believed did not involve any ties to organized crime. As a public figure, she occasionally posed for photos with attendees but has always been careful to avoid any connection with criminal groups. She would not have participated if she had known.”

Multiple sources confirm that Mihara was photographed in 2009 at a golf tournament in Kanagawa attended by celebrities and yakuza members. In one photo, she’s smiling in a group surrounded by large men; in another, she poses directly with a man, identified as A, who was then a senior member in a designated crime syndicate. Her outfit and belongings match in both shots, confirming they were taken the same day.

According to a participant, Mihara was invited by B, a senior figure in the entertainment industry and one of her longtime acquaintances. B was also known to have ties also with organized crime — including A.

“The golf event was organized mainly by B, and it seems he used his network to bring in gang-affiliated individuals as well. I also remember that there was even a ‘Junko Mihara Award’ presented at the awards ceremony that day,” the source said.

That same network allegedly led Mihara to attend a year-end party hosted by Mr. A.

“Although there were some ordinary guests, the tables near the front were clearly occupied by people from ‘that world,’ so she must’ve sensed the atmosphere. Toward the end of the party, she was encouraged by those around her — somewhat reluctantly — to go up on stage, where she performed her signature song ‘Sexy Night,’ receiving loud applause,” an attendee told News Post Seven.

Crisis at the Core of the Cabinet

The scandal couldn’t have struck at a more vulnerable moment. Mihara was reportedly maneuvering for greater political influence when the photos were taken — now, they threaten to derail both her career and the administration she serves.

Inside the LDP, calls for Prime Minister Ishiba’s resignation are escalating. Senior lawmakers are meeting behind closed doors, factions are shifting, and the party’s unity is unraveling. Outside the Diet, counter-protests supporting Ishiba have emerged, revealing a deeply divided public. Polls show the nation is split on whether he should step down.

As the Prime Minister’s leadership teeters and Mihara’s judgment is called into question, the administration is facing its most serious legitimacy crisis yet. The next move — whether from Ishiba, Mihara or the party leadership — will most likely have major repercussions.

