Cyclists riding one-handed with umbrellas — a common sight during Japan’s rainy season — will no longer be allowed starting April 2026. A revision to the Road Traffic Law will make it illegal to cycle while holding an umbrella, with a standard fine of ¥5,000.

The New Law Details

The updated law marks a major shift in Japan’s approach to bicycle safety. Beginning April 2026, anyone caught cycling with an umbrella in hand faces a ¥5,000 fine, part of a new law that establishes fines for a slew of behaviors that were previously punishable with a warning — using a smartphone while riding a bike, for instance, or biking with earphones in.

Even umbrella clamps mounted on bicycles, which some riders use to stay dry, are banned in certain prefectures like Kyoto. Authorities say these devices can block a rider’s view or throw off balance, posing further risks.

The Reasons Behind the New Law

The move follows growing concerns over bicycle-related accidents. In 2024 alone, Japan’s National Police Agency reported 67,531 such incidents. And that’s only part of the problem. In the same year, there were almost 50,000 citations issued for bicycle traffic violations:

Failure to stop at stop signs: 21,833 cases

Running red lights: 21,088 cases

Entering railroad crossings while gates were down: 3,220 cases

Riding on the wrong side of the road: 1,251 cases

Violating local safety rules (e.g., riding with umbrellas or headphones): 718 cases

Besides obvious distractions like cycling while looking at your phone or with headphones on, riding with an umbrella increases the risk by impairing vision, reducing control and weakening braking power.

Smarter Ways to Ride in the Rain

Instead of umbrellas, cyclists are encouraged to use proper rain gear — waterproof jackets, pants and shoe covers designed for biking. Cycling-specific rainwear, already available at most bike shops, offers better protection than an umbrella while keeping your hands free. Rain capes that drape over both rider and handlebars are a safe, effective alternative.

For frequent riders, additional strategies like covered bike parking or shifting commute times to avoid downpours can also make wet-weather cycling safer and more manageable.