Speaking to reporters from his official residence on Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said it is crucial that there is a quick de-escalation of the situation in Iran. He refrained, though, from making a statement on whether Japan supports the US attacks there.

Japan Refrains From Expressing Immediate Support for US Attacks on Iran

“We are gathering and analyzing information and closely monitoring developments with grave concern,” said Ishiba. “It’s paramount to calm down the situation soon.” He added, “Iran’s nuclear development must be blocked.” When asked if Japan backed the US attacks on Iran, Ishiba responded, “I will answer the question when appropriate.”

Earlier this morning, Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya released a statement, emphasizing the importance of US-Iran talks. He added, “the attacks on Iran by Israel on June 13th, and the subsequent attacks by Iran on Israel, resulting in an exchange of retaliatory attacks, are extremely regrettable… Japan believes that the most important thing, above all, is to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible.”

Trump Describes Attacks as a ‘Spectacular Military Success’

On Saturday evening, President Donald Trump announced via social media that US forces had struck three key nuclear sites in Iran. Addressing the nation from the White House later that night, he described the attacks as a “spectacular military success.” He also warned of “far greater” attacks if Iran fails to “make peace.”

Trump claimed the US air strikes completely “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear sites. However, a senior US official told The New York Times that the attack on the secretive Fordo nuclear facility — believed to be deeper underground than the Channel Tunnel — did not destroy the heavily fortified facility but severely damaged it. Israeli officials said likewise, adding that Iran had moved equipment, including uranium from the site.

Japanese Nationals Evacuated From Iran and Israel

With the situation becoming more precarious in Iran, Ishiba has instructed relevant ministries to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals there and in Israel. According to Kyodo News, there are around 200 Japanese nationals in Iran and approximately 1,000 in Israel. At the end of last week, 87 were evacuated from the two countries. On Sunday, another batch of 21 Japanese nationals departed Iran, arriving in Azerbaijan by bus.

