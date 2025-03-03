On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to sign a deal allowing the US greater access to his country’s rare earth minerals. That was to be followed by a joint press conference. In the end, though, the plan had to be scrapped after a heated argument broke out between Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump shouted. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country — this country.” Many felt Trump and Vance ambushed Zelenskyy and several European leaders posted social media messages backing the Ukrainian leader. Zelenskyy responded to each one, thanking them for their support. On Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had his say on the exchange, describing it as “a rather unexpected development.”

Japan Leader Hopes To Avoid Division Amid Trump-Zelenskyy Argument

He added, “Japan must do everything it can to prevent division between the United States, Ukraine and the Group of Seven nations. “This is not something for which emotions should clash. Diplomacy backed by compassion and perseverance must be employed to achieve peace.” Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Japan would monitor the situation with grave concern for realizing lasting peace as soon as possible. On the same day as the tense debate at the White House, Iwaya met with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Tokyo. The pair made an agreement on a five-year action plan pledging continued “multidimensional support” for Ukraine. They reiterated their condemnation of Moscow’s war against Kyiv “in the strongest terms.”

On Sunday, a “Stand with Ukraine” demonstration was held outside Shinjuku Station. On X, many Japanese users posted their concerns about World War III potentially breaking out. “Japan should not think of this as a fire on the other side of the river,” wrote one user. “If an emergency occurs in Taiwan, Okinawa could be the next target. World War III must never happen. However, if an emergency were to occur here and a ceasefire would mean that we would lose Okinawa, would Japanese people really be able to accept it? War cannot be stopped by ideals and principles alone.” Another person posted, “What Trump did to Zelenskyy would be like saying to Japanese people, ‘if you don’t want World War III, give the Senkaku Islands and Okinawa to China.'”

Related Posts