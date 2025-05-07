Police arrested a 31-year-old Sri Lankan national on May 3 after a Brazilian woman was found dead in an apartment that reportedly caught fire near Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture. The victim, Amanda Borges da Silva, 30, a researcher with a master’s degree in linguistics, departed her home country in March to travel around Asia. A huge motorsports fan, she arrived in Japan at the start of April in time for the F1 Grand Prix.

On Instagram, da Silva uploaded pictures of her trip in Japan, informing her followers of how much she was enjoying the country. Her final update was posted on April 25. “Thank you Lord! For taking good care of me and allowing me to live special moments,” she wrote. “In love with this country!” Five days later, she reportedly spoke to her mother, saying “I feel safe in Japan.” The following day, her dream trip came to a tragic conclusion.

Amanda Borges da Silva Was Scheduled To Leave Japan on the Day Her Body Was Discovered

Her body was discovered in a two-story apartment in Honsarizuka, Narita city at approximately 9 a.m. on May 1. According to her friend, James Fernandez, she was scheduled to leave Japan that evening. Her boyfriend lost contact with her a few hours before she was scheduled to depart. He then alerted her family, and the authorities were soon informed.

The cause of da Silva’s death remains unclear. Police are investigating it as a potential murder robbery as her bag and cellphone were missing from the scene. The suspect, Abailija Patawadige Pathum Udayang, allegedly left the premises without extinguishing the flames. He reportedly told investigators that he was “too shocked to put out the fire.” Police are investigating the details of the suspect’s relationship with the da Silva.