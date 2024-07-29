Dating apps have long been burdened with a reputation for superficial and fleeting encounters, especially in Japan. They’re often dismissed as digital hook-up joints rather than genuine platforms for connection. However, a new player in the field, BeMatch, is working to shift these perceptions and redefine the landscape of Japanese online social interactions.

The Genesis of BeMatch

It began with a shower thought. Satoya Hatanaka, the 22-year-old founder of BeMatch, was lost in the steam and his thoughts when inspiration hit: combine the spontaneity of BeReal — an app that promotes authentic, unedited living through spur-of-the-moment photos — with the depth of a social network. Jumping out of the shower, he flung a jacket on over his still-damp shoulders and headed straight to his tech partner Tomoki Tsukiyama’s house in Kawasaki, calling him on the way.

The two then embarked on a frenzied five-day sprint. Hatanaka handled the user interface design while Tsukiyama translated these visions into code. Fueled by coffee and adrenaline, they worked around the clock. Despite technical glitches and the pressure of user expectations, BeMatch launched on time. Initial feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the app’s unique blend of social networking and dating features.

What is BeMatch?

BeMatch is at the forefront of a new wave of hybrid apps that combine various social functions into one platform. Users can find friends, romantic partners and community connections all in one place. This hybrid model is reshaping how people engage with social apps, making it easier to fulfill multiple social needs within a single platform.

BeMatch, true to its name, is a social networking app designed to help users exchange BeReals with people worldwide. BeReals are the primary content of the BeReal app, created by French developers Alexis Barreyat and Kévin Perreau and launched in 2020. Users receive a daily prompt to take a photo within two minutes using both front and back cameras, with posts disappearing after 24 hours to emphasize in-the-moment sharing. This counters the curated perfection of traditional social media, fostering a more realistic and personal connection among users.

With an interface reminiscent of Tinder, BeMatch builds on this concept, creating a community centered around BeReal exchanges. BeMatch users can swipe and send likes to the BeReals of potential matches. When both parties like each other and match, they can exchange their BeReals.

Catfishing and faceless profiles are pervasive issues on many Japanese social networking and dating platforms. Users often hide behind photos of coffee, landscapes or pets. Catfishing and creating fake profiles by misusing other people’s photos are also common issues. BeMatch addresses this by requiring real-time BeReals, significantly reducing the chance of encountering fake profiles and promoting genuine connections.

Breaking Stereotypes

In Japan, online dating has long been shrouded in stigma, but BeMatch is turning the tide by emphasizing genuine connections and friendships. By positioning itself as a friend-making platform, it’s breaking down barriers and changing perceptions. Users no longer feel like they’re part of a clandestine operation; instead, they’re participating in a vibrant, open community.

BeMatch supports both opposite-sex and same-sex matches, with approximately 30% of matches being same-sex. This focus on genuine, diverse connections sets BeMatch apart from typical dating apps, which often prioritize romantic connections over friendships.

“We’re building this from the ground up, aiming to occupy a space that existing apps haven’t achieved. We want to firmly establish ourselves as a friend-making app,” says Hatanaka. “As part of Gen Z, we understand the demand for new ways to forge friendships and connections, especially in Japan’s sometimes closed-off environment. We leverage our experiences and needs as young people to create products we would actually want to use.”

This approach is a refreshing change in a culture where traditional values often dominate social dynamics. BeMatch is a practical response to modern social needs, driven by a generation that values authenticity and inclusivity.

The Future of Social Networking

Hatanaka’s vision extends beyond Japan. With plans to expand into markets like the US and France, BeMatch aims to capture the global youth demographic to introduce a new paradigm in social networking that fuses friendship and dating in a way that feels natural and unforced.

Hatanaka and his team are not content with just one app, either: They’ve also launched Trinket, a hybrid social networking app inspired by the success of Locket, another popular app among the younger crowd. Trinket, too, builds on the idea of sharing genuine moments with friends, pushing the envelope of what a social app can be in an era dominated by hyper-curated online personas.

These Gen Z founders aren’t just creating apps — they’re challenging Japan’s long-held conservative beliefs about social interactions and online dating. By emphasizing authenticity, inclusivity and real-time engagement, BeMatch is poised to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of social networking. As the app evolves, it promises to set new standards and push the envelope even further.

