A bear has turned an Akita city supermarket into an unusual battleground, attacking a worker and remaining for almost three days inside the store. The dramatic incident unfolded on the morning of November 30 at the Itoku Tsuchizaki Minato supermarket near Akita Port, sending shockwaves through the community.

The bear, about 1 meter in length, entered the store as 21 employees were preparing to open at 6:30 a.m. It attacked a 47-year-old employee, leaving him with head and facial injuries. Heroically, a coworker found the injured man and carried him to safety outside, even as the bear lingered nearby. Fortunately, the employee is now in stable condition at the hospital.

Successful Capture After Two-Day Standoff

Authorities sprang into action, but the bear proved elusive. Drones were deployed to scan the store, but the predator evaded detection until police spotted it in the backroom later that evening.

Adding to the supermarket’s woes, the meat section was left in disarray, with shelves broken and products ransacked — evidence of the bear feasting on the store’s offerings. City officials have since sealed off two entrances and placed box traps baited with rice bran and honey at the remaining doors. At around 8:10 a.m. this morning, one of these traps successfully ensnared the animal, bringing the standoff to a close.

A Growing Problem: Bears in Urban Areas

The supermarket, located in the city center about 200 meters from National Route 7, is an unlikely site for a bear encounter. However, Akita Prefecture has been grappling with an alarming rise in bear sightings this year, even in urban areas and near schools. In response, the prefecture has extended its “Black Bear Caution Alert” through December.

With the bear now captured, residents can breathe a sigh of relief. However, the episode underscores the growing challenges of human-wildlife conflict, as bears increasingly venture into populated areas in search of food. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to stay vigilant, while experts caution that bears in cities are especially dangerous due to heightened stress and confusion. They urge anyone encountering a bear to stay hidden and, if seen, to remain absolutely still.