When you’re coming from a foreign land where toilet seats are ice-cold and suspicious stains are the norm, Japanese toilets feel like a rare luxury. They’re clean, cutting-edge and, most importantly, never face a weird door gap that ensures awkward eye contact with airport strangers. Equipped with warm water sprays for personal hygiene, heated seats and even ambient sounds to mask any noises, they can almost feel overwhelmingly advanced for the uninitiated.

This guide is, therefore, here to take away any confusion or apprehension you might feel about using Japanese toilets. Whether you’re settling into life in Tokyo or just visiting, we’ll provide you with practical tips and insights to navigate the sometimes bewildering, yet ultimately wonderful world of Japanese toilets.

Types of Toilets in Tokyo

The Western-Style Toilet (Yoshiki)

The Western-style toilet, known in Japanese as the yoshiki toire, is increasingly the norm in Tokyo’s homes, hotels and a growing number of public spaces. Resembling the seated flush toilets commonly found in Western countries, they offer a familiar experience for many foreigners.

You’ll find variations, from basic models with just a flush lever or buttons, to more advanced versions that incorporate some of the high-tech features Japan is famous for. These might include heated seats for added comfort during the colder months and basic bidet functions for washing.

While not every Western-style toilet in Tokyo will have the full suite of bells and whistles, their increasing prevalence provides a comfortable and recognizable option for those new to the city.

Identifying Flush Mechanisms

Most often, you will find levers, buttons or sensor-activated flush mechanisms similar to Western toilets. Be mindful that there may sometimes be two buttons or two levers — full flush (dai) for solid waste, while the smaller button is for a partial or eco-flush (sho) for liquid waste.

The Traditional Squat Toilet (Washiki)

While less common now, especially in newer buildings and tourist-centric areas, the traditional Japanese squat toilet, or washiki toire, can still be found in older establishments, some public parks and occasionally in more traditional restaurants or train stations in Tokyo.

Using a squat toilet might seem unusual at first, but it’s quite straightforward:

Face the hood: Approach the toilet facing the raised or curved end, known as the hood. This is the opposite of how you would face a Western-style toilet. The drain opening will be on the floor in front of you.

Position your feet: Place one foot on each of the designated footrests or textured areas on either side of the opening. These are usually marked.

Squat and do your business: Lower yourself into a deep squat, keeping your weight balanced over your feet.

Toilet Paper: It is usually available right by the toilet, but be mindful that some older systems may not handle paper well. Look for a small trash can to dispose of the paper if there is one provided. In some very traditional settings, you might find a small basin of water and a scoop for rinsing.

Flushing: The flush mechanism can vary. It might be a handle on the side, a button on the floor or wall, or even a foot pedal.

Demystifying Advanced Toilet Features

Modern Japanese toilets often feature washlets, bidet toilet seats offering enhanced hygiene through warm water sprays and other adjustable cleansing functions. While common in Tokyo homes, hotels and even public spaces, the array of buttons on the control panel can initially feel intimidating to those unfamiliar with these high-tech conveniences. However, once understood, washlets provide a superior level of cleanliness and comfort.

Common Washlet Buttons and Functions

おしり (Oshiri): Rear wash (often the blue button).

ビデ (Bide): Front or feminine wash (often the pink button).

やわらか (Yawaraka): Gentle wash.

止 (Tome): Stop (often the orange or red button).

流す (Nagasu): Flush (may be separate from the control panel).

水勢 (Suisei): Water pressure (with up and down arrows, as well as weak 弱 and strong 強 indicators).

位置 (Ichi): Nozzle position (front 前 and back 後).

乾燥 (Kansō): Dryer.

便座 (Benza): Heated seat (with temperature adjustment).

音/音姫 (Oto or Otohime): Sound masking feature (often a musical note symbol).

節電 (Setsuden): Energy saving mode.

マッサージ (Massāji): Massage function.

Japanese Toilet Etiquette

Flushing Toilet Paper

It is fine to flush toilet paper, but do not flush other items or paper towels.

Cleanliness is Key

Leave the toilet as you found it. Seat sanitizers are often provided.

Toilet Slippers

Some homes, inns and restaurants have designated toilet slippers. Do not wear these outside the toilet area.

Wait Your Turn

Line up quietly for public restrooms. Make sure to leave space for others to exit the toilet. The entrance can be quite narrow.

Hand Drying

Paper towels and dryers are not always available in public restrooms. Locals often carry a handkerchief.

Finding a Toilet in Tokyo

Public toilets are free in Tokyo. They can be found in stations, shopping centers, parks and some convenience stores.

Some phrases that may come in useful when locating bathrooms:

トイレはどこですか？ (Toire wa doko desu ka?: Where is the toilet?)

お手洗いはどこですか？ (Otearai wa doko desu ka? – Where is the restroom? – more polite)

