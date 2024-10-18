Have you ever considered staying in a love hotel? They are usually very comfortable and boast a wide range of amenities. They make for a surprisingly good option if you’re looking to stay in the city center on a budget or if you’re after some private time with a loved one. Here’s our guide to using a love hotel.

Booking and Checking In: A Discreet Affair

There are two main ways to book a love hotel in Tokyo: online or in person. Online reservations are bookable via most normal booking sites. Websites often provide detailed descriptions and photos of the rooms. When booking online, you’ll also be prompted to choose between two options: rest or stay?

Rest: This is a short-term booking, typically lasting anywhere from one to three hours. It’s perfect if you’re looking for a quick break during the day or a short romantic interlude. Prices are generally lower for rest stays, and availability is often better during off-peak hours. Peak hours are during the night, although this can vary.

Stay: If you plan to stay overnight, you’ll want to opt for a stay reservation. Stay bookings usually start in the evening (typically around 10 p.m.) and last until the morning. These are more expensive than rest options but come with the benefit of enjoying the room and its amenities for an extended period.

If you’re on a spontaneous trip, visiting a love hotel in person is part of the excitement. When you walk in, there will be a panel or vending machine displaying pictures of available rooms. Pick a room by pressing the button, and you’ll receive a key or code. During busy times, you may have to wait in the lobby.

Getting to Your Room

Once you’ve made your reservation you’ll need to locate your room. If you booked online, the room number will usually be sent to you via email or text, or you may receive it at check-in. If it’s a spontaneous visit, then the room number will be displayed immediately, often along with a key or access code. Some hotels even assign an automated elevator ride directly to your floor, no buttons needed.

The Rooms

The rooms in Tokyo’s love hotels are designed to be more than just places to sleep. Unless you’ve picked an incredibly cheap option, most of them come with a wide range of entertainment options and other amenities to enhance your stay.

From massage chairs and karaoke machines to hot tubs, whether you’ve booked in for a short rest or a whole night, you’ll find something fun to do.

Many rooms also come with mood lighting that can be adjusted to create a more romantic atmosphere. There’s also usually a large TV with full access to a range of channels. Some hotels even provide a selection of sterilized adult toys, commonly labeled as “massagers” for your use, and most will chuck in a free condom or two.

Extending Your Stay

If you happen to fall asleep or lose track of time, the hotel will automatically extend your stay and charge you extra.

Leaving the Love Hotel

Once your stay has come to an end, leaving a love hotel is as discreet as arriving. Many of them offer separate exits to ensure maximum privacy, so it’s unlikely that you’ll cross paths with other guests. If you paid upfront during check-in, you simply close the door behind you and leave the keys at the reception. In some cases, you might be asked to settle the bill via a vending machine or a terminal at the exit. Check-out times are generally listed in your booking information for those who stay overnight.

Related Posts