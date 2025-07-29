In our Perfect Days column, we ask notable Tokyoites to share how they’d spend an ideal day in their home city.

David Miskin is a creative executive, brand strategist, space designer and luxury expert. Though he usually divides his time between Tokyo and New York City, Japan has recently become his base, as he’s currently working on developing three hotel brands in the country, including Seven x Seven, Fav and Favlux.

Here’s what a perfect day in the city looks like for him:

My perfect day in Tokyo is …

I’m an early riser, likely due to juggling time zones between the East and West. No matter how much I try to sleep in, I’m always up early. My day usually begins with a walk to the kitchen for a fresh cup of coffee. I’m partial to Dean & Deluca beans — one of the perks of living in Tokyo is that Dean & Deluca still operates here, unlike in New York. As I enjoy my coffee, I catch up on messages and emails from the night before.

Next, I head to my private gym, Med, in Minami-Aoyama, for an hour of training before getting ready for the rest of the day.

After my workout, I’d stop by my favorite breakfast spot, Clinton St. Baking Company. The food and service are always excellent, and while there’s usually a line, it’s well worth the wait. My biggest challenge is choosing between the seasonal pancakes and the amazing sandwiches.

Next up: No day in Tokyo is complete without a stop at Wolfman Barber Shop in Roppongi for a haircut and shape-up. Ren, my stylist, is incredibly detailed and always manages to fit me in. A quick trim and I’m set for the day ahead.

I love seeking out inspiration, especially through modern art and Japanese culture. So if we’re talking about my perfect day, then a visit to one of Tokyo’s many museums or art installations is a must. I’m always on the lookout for the next great exhibit, and one of my favorites has been “Tiffany Wonder” at Tokyo Node. Last week, I visited the Terence Conran exhibition at Tokyo Station Gallery.

For lunch, I’d grab ramen, something I love doing on the rare days that I have downtime. I’m frequently at business lunches, but when time permits, I can’t resist sneaking away to one of my secret ramen spots — but I’ll keep those hidden for now!

To wrap up the day, I’d meet some friends for dinner. I often meet with my close friend Shinji Takei, the founder of Bingo Sports. He’s always introducing me to unique, underground dinner spots; recently, he took me to Kurogi. Before dinner, we’ll usually stop by his showroom to check out his latest collection of limited-edition collector automobiles. We’ve been connected for years since my time doing creative direction for Lamborghini.

That’s a glimpse into my perfect day in Tokyo — a balance of work, relaxation, inspiration and good company that keeps me motivated and creatively fulfilled.

Tokyo’s best-kept secret is …

Soba Kappo Sato is an ultra-exclusive, reservation-only spot where dinner is elevated to an art form. With limited seating and an atmosphere of quiet elegance, it’s a hidden gem for Tokyo’s most discerning diners.

A place I’ve always wanted to try is …

Narisawa in Minami-Aoyama. I’ve heard so much about chef Yoshihiro Narisawa and his dedication to bringing nature to the plate.

