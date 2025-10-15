Travel is exciting; traveling through Tokyo is electrifying. But even in the middle of one of the world’s busiest cities, the body and mind still need time to slow down. In recent years, head spas have grown from a quiet niche into a popular ritual for relaxation, beauty and well-being. With Japan’s careful attention to detail, the experience feels deeply restorative — one that may leave you booking your next flight back.

Below, some of our recommendations for head spas in Tokyo.

Lino Relaxing & Spa, Nakameguro

Lino Relaxing & Spa’s specialization in clay — paired with its mastery in massage — truly sets it apart from the rest. During treatments, staff apply organic white clay to the scalp; with an abundance of minerals and nutrients, it’s said to promote cell turnover. Although clay and organic products are often seen as drying, Lino uses deeply hydrating formulas that leave hair smooth and soft. All treatments feature Organic Note products that can be purchased in store.

It’s a relaxing experience from the moment you enter. Your head spa specialist will speak in hushed tones through your consultation and present you with an English guide of your treatment plan. For those curious to see their scalp condition under a microscope, this is your chance (although be warned — it may shock you). From the consultation room, you’ll be guided through to the spa room. The quality of service is stellar — unlike typical head spa services, where a heated neck towel is applied at the beginning of the treatment, Lino’s staff replace your towel halfway through, reviving that comforting warmth just as it begins to fade.

At the end of your treatment, you’ll be moved to another room and offered a menu filled with various teas. Unwind and enjoy your beverage as your specialist blow-dries your hair. After drying, you can also choose to have your hair straightened or curled. Finally, your scalp is put under the microscope once again, and you’re able to see how it’s transformed.

Lino Relaxing & Spa is a 7-minute walk from Naka-meguro Station, and the staff recommend visiting on weekdays. You can book an appointment by DMing its Instagram (English and Japanese) or through Hotpepper Beauty. The salon can accommodate groups of up to three and accepts same day bookings.

Kokage, Gotanda

Following the success of Kokage’s first Fukuoka store in 2022, the head spa opened a Tokyo location in July of 2024. Specializing in ultra-high concentration hydrogen care, acid heat treatment and custom scalp care, it’s a truly healing and rejuvenating space.

Upon entry, you’ll be directed to a locker to place your belongings for safekeeping during the treatment. Once your goods are safely stored, the staff will offer you an assortment of complimentary drinks — ranging from hot coffee to chilled collagen-infused juice. You will then be directed to one of three private rooms for a consultation, where a head spa specialist will carefully assess your scalp and hair condition before recommending products that she’ll use in the treatment. The products used come from the Shiseido Sublimic line, which uses special technology to reform, moisturise and shield the scalp and hair.

Kokage’s most popular treatment is the 90-minute “Head Soaking Improvement Care Course.” Along with a variety of hair treatments, this course also includes head massages that will leave you feeling warm for hours — much like the lingering effect of a sauna. Midway through the treatment, the specialist will activate the “onsen experience.” As seen in the image above, a soft, warm flow of water cascades down onto your head, leaving you in a state of pure bliss. Paired with the relaxing rainforest background music, it feels like you are leaning back and letting your head soak in a warm, rippling creek.

After your treatment, the specialist will blow-dry and straighten your hair to silky perfection. While they do this, they will offer tips to keep your hair and scalp at its healthiest.

Kokage is an 8-minute walk from Gotanda Station, and the staff recommend visiting on weekdays. The salon can accommodate groups of up to three, and same-day bookings are accepted. Men are also welcome but must be accompanied by a woman, as all staff are women, and this policy is in place for safety reasons. You can book an appointment online, or through Hotpepper Beauty.

Rabbicour, Ginza

Step into another world at Rabbicour, where each room is designed to engage all five senses and take you on a gentle journey of restoration. The Ginza store is themed around the concept of “forest magic,” and feels straight out of Studio Ghibli. The Tokyo flagship’s concept is “immersive aqua,” with a futuristic, white stone-inspired design. Both interiors are brought to life through carefully curated color, scent, sound, and texture.

One of the most unique features of Rabbicour is that you can book your room by theme, choosing an atmosphere that suits your mood. Popular rooms like shinkai (deep sea) or ryusei (meteor) are cocooned in darker lighting, ideal for winding down after a long day. For my session, I was placed in the bihou (microbubble) room, which looked as if I’d stepped into a living painting.

Picking the timing for a head spa can feel a bit like Goldilocks and the Three Bears: 30 minutes is too short, 120 minutes can be too long. In this instance, 90 minutes was just right. After changing into a towel, I was led to a chair for a brief consultation. Soon after came the highlight of the treatment: the waterfall bath (similar to the onsen experience discussed above). Unlike anything I’d experienced before, the waterfall alternated sharply between hot and cold streams, a contrast that was both invigorating and deeply soothing. It felt as refreshing as taking a long drink of water after a walk through the desert.

The session wrapped up with a sensitive skin-friendly scalp mist, followed by a few tailored tips from my specialist, who suggested simple ear-pulling exercises to ease the tension at the back of my head. As I sipped a warm cup of hawthorn berry tea, the treatment came to a gentle close with a professional blow-dry and styling — leaving me relaxed, refreshed and ready to step back into the world.

Rabbicour has two locations in Tokyo. The Ginza store is an 11-minute walk from Ginza Station or a 5-minute walk from Higashi-Ginza Station. Reservations can be made online or through Instagram; English-speaking customers are encouraged to contact the salon via Instagram direct message. The staff will then provide a dedicated link to complete the booking. Reservations are accepted up to one month in advance, and booking early is recommended.

Related Posts