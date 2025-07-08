Japanese hair salons are renowned worldwide for their extensive services: precision perms, chemical straightening, advanced bleaching techniques and specialized treatments like head spas, to name a few. Japanese haircuts have also been making waves globally, with styles like the hime (princess) cut and wolf cut becoming increasingly popular; celebrities like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus have been spotted sporting these distinctive looks.

With so many treatments and trendy cuts to try, you might be tempted to experiment with a new style during your next Tokyo visit. However, the language barrier can feel intimidating, especially when you want to ensure your stylist understands exactly what you’re looking for (and avoid the awkward moment when you have to pretend to like your new ‘do).

Read on for a list of our favorite English-friendly hair salons in the city, many with bilingual stylists who understand international hair types and are well-versed in global trends.

Mey Hair (Omotesando)

Mey Hair provides top-quality hair products for all hair types and ethnicities, with particular expertise in styling thick, curly hair. The salon is also home to a resident dog named Roy, making it a big plus if you want to enjoy some canine company while you get your hair done. Keep in mind that their reservation page is in Japanese only, but you can easily book by DMing them on Instagram. They also have a branch in Kyoto for those traveling beyond Tokyo.

Stylist cut (including shampoo and blow dry) starts at ¥6,600.

Address: 150-0001 Tokyo, Shibuya, Jingumae, 5 Chome−46 16IL CENTRO SERENO 3F

Whyte (Harajuku)

Tucked away in the quieter side of Harajuku on Cat Street, Whyte is a unique vegan salon housed inside a renovated kominka (traditional Japanese house). The salon prides itself on using vegan-certified, organic and non-animal derivative hair products, colors and bleaches. The first floor features a dog-friendly cafe serving vegan drinks, acai smoothie bowls and their signature vegan donut brand, Venuts.

Whyte is particularly renowned for their relaxing head spas that include head soaks and a blowout afterward. They’re even expanding internationally with a recent branch set to open in Malmö, Sweden.

Stylist cut (including shampoo and blow dry) starts at ¥6,700

Address: 3 Chome-27-7 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0001

Assort Tokyo (Kita-Aoyama)

Assort Tokyo in Kita-Aoyama has gained massive international attention through their viral Instagram reels and TikTok videos showcasing dramatic hair transformations with customers from all ethnicities. With international branches in New York, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Amsterdam, they’re renowned for their friendly staff, precise counseling service and advanced treatments like TOKIO Inkarami and Olaplex Salon Care.

Stylist cut (including shampoo and blow dry) starts at ¥7,000

Address: 107-0061 Tokyo, Minato City, Kita-Aoyama, 2 Chome−10−28 Rihei Building B1F

BONDZSALON (Azabu-juban)

What sets BONDZSALON apart is their transparency — they actually designate each staff member’s English level on their homepage, making it easy to book with a stylist who matches your communication needs. Specializing in bleaching, highlights and balayage, the salon uses vegan hair color and carefully selected chemicals that are better not just for your hair but also the environment. They also offer eyelash extension services.

Stylist cut (including shampoo and blow dry) starts at ¥7,700

Address: Tokyo, Minato City, Higashiazabu, 2 Chome−33−4 vao AZABU10 2F

SOZO Hair & Make Tokyo (Omotesando)

SOZO Hair&Make Tokyo brings genuine international experience to Tokyo — as every member of their team has worked abroad in cities like London and New York before joining. Upon arrival, the staff will provide a card for you to fill out with your expectations for the appointment, ensuring clear communication from the start. The salon also collaborates with international artists to host exhibitions, creating a unique cultural experience. They have an additional branch in Ginza.

Stylist cut (includes shampoo and blow dry) starts at ¥7,000

Address: 150-0001 Tokyo, Shibuya, Jingumae, 4 Chome−25−1 B1F

GOLD Salon Tokyo (Azabu-juban)

GOLD Salon Tokyo is Tokyo’s leading Australian-owned and managed hair salon, known for their high skill level in working with non-Asian hair (though they’re equally skilled with Asian hair). They specialize in coloring, bleaching, balayage, highlights and blonde hair, making it a popular choice if you are looking for hairstyles that are more popular in the west rather than Japanese ones.

Stylist cut (includes shampoo and blow dry) starts at ¥10,000

Address: M Building, 6F, 4 Chome-1-9 Azabujuban, Minato City, Tokyo 106-0045

